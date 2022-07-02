Homeware giant Wayfair comes to Ireland

Online shopping just got that little more extensive for Irish shoppers, with the arrival of US homeware giant Wayfair to Ireland.

The site is known for offering affordable and stylish home furniture and decor, and for having an extensive range. Search for “outdoor rugs” for example, and you’ll be presented with more than 9,000 options, starting from about €10. Or how about wall clocks? You’ll find more than 6,000 options from which to choose, or if you’re in the market for a mirror, there are more than 11,000 on the site.

It’s also handy for difficult-to-find bakeware; there are a couple of options for a madeleines baking tray (€26.99) for example, or a measuring mat (€25.61).

Customers often post photos of the goods they purchase from the site online, which can help the decision-making process, while there is also an option to download a “view in room” app. This lets you see how that chest of drawers or side table might look in your room.

A US company, Wayfair will be familiar to many Irish people due to its UK operation, which launched back in 2011. However, challenges associated with Brexit and the uncertainty about customs charges, etc – as well as the cost of delivery for larger items – will have made this option less attractive, so the new Irish offering is likely to appeal; particularly given that shipping is free on purchases in excess of €40.

Tablescaping by Wayfair

The site offers an extensive range of furniture, lighting, soft furnishings, kitchen, storage, outdoor and decor from more than 4,000 suppliers, and it also offers a broad selection of home improvement products, meaning that customers can answer all their home and renovation needs in one easy-to-shop space.

“We are delighted that Irish shoppers can now join our 25 million strong active global customer base in accessing the very broadest selection of homewares to suit every home, style and budget,” says Jens Uwe Intat, head of Wayfair Europe.

Parasol available from Wayfair

“Whether you are shopping for budget-friendly basics or on the hunt for a more high-end look, Wayfair has just the thing. We pride ourselves on offering a seamless end-to-end customer experience, from first click to final delivery.”

The company has also established a customer service operation in Galway for local help.