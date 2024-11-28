Mother who fought for school places for her autistic and non-verbal twins named Family Carer of the Year 2024

Sarah Dooley fought to secure school placements for the twins and has put her career on hold to care full-time for her children

A Co Laois woman has been named the Netwatch Family Carer of the Year 2024.

Sarah Dooley, a mother of four from Mountmellick, took the overall award at a ceremony in Dublin on Thursday to acknowledge Ireland’s 500,000 family carers, who provide 19 million hours of unpaid care every week. The awards, hosted by broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan, are in their 17th year.

Ms Dooley’s youngest boys, twins John and Patrick (5) are autistic and non-verbal. Her son Cathal (7) has been undergoing treatment for leukaemia for the past three years, requiring constant hospital visits.

She has fought to secure school placements for the twins and has put her career on hold to care full-time for her children. “Her commitment and resilience embody the spirit of family carers across Ireland,” organisers said in a statement.

Five young carers from across the country, Shannon Egan (16) from Co Westmeath; Ellen Gannon (11) from Co Limerick; Sarah Conway (11) from Co Mayo; Lucy Connor (14) from Co Monaghan and Senan Vaughan (12) from Co Dublin, were also honoured for their support for siblings and parents with additional needs.

Catherine Cox, head of communications and policy with Family Carers Ireland, praised Sarah’s exceptional dedication. She said: “With tomorrow’s election, it is crucial that all parties prioritise family carers and commit to tangible, meaningful support. The next government must take decisive action to address their urgent needs and fully recognise their vital role in society. Throughout this campaign, family carers have voiced their frustration with empty promises and inaction – this election must be the moment for real, lasting change.”