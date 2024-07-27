Disability pride parade takes place in Dublin to raise visibility and change public perceptions

Hundreds of people have marched through Dublin city centre on Saturday as part of the Disability Pride and Power parade.

The parade, which is only the second to take place in Ireland, travelled from the Garden of Remembrance to Custom House Quay this afternoon.

The world’s first Disability Pride parade took place in Chicago in 2004 and the events have been held internationally since.

Speakers included activist and author Dr Rosaleen McDonagh and Independent senator Tom Clonan.

Maryam Madani, the organiser of the parade and founder of Disability Power Ireland, said: “After the success of the Scrap the Green Paper Coalition campaign and the care referendum, the grassroots disability rights movement in Ireland has a lot to celebrate.

“We were told that as a result of these campaigns, disability rights have been firmly put on the agenda. Hence our theme this year, ‘Power in Unity’.

“The Disability Pride and Power parade is a much-needed moment for the disabled community and our allies to come together to make our unmet needs and rights known, to find strength in each other for our individual and collective battles, to experience collective disabled joy, and to celebrate the resilience, creativity, and beauty of our community.

“We are trying to raise visibility and change public perception of one of the most deeply marginalised, stigmatised and invisible groups in society, and we want to have a whole lot of fun in the process.”

The parade date was pushed back by a week to accommodate a Palestine protest last Saturday and was financially supported by the Arts Council of Ireland.

Among those who took part in the parade were DADA (Disabled Artists and Academics), Access 4 All Ireland, Inclusion Ireland and Invisible Disability Ireland.

There was also drag performances from Viktor Complex and Poppy de Scrace of Disgraceful Cabaret and music by Acoustic Punk Advocacy Service.