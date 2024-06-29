Woman assaulted by Irish soldier calls for new hate crime laws in Pride speech

Natasha O’Brien speaks at the Pride festival in Dublin. Photograph: Grainne Ni Aodha/PA Wire

A woman who was assaulted by a serving Irish soldier has called on the Government to press ahead with introducing new hate crime laws as she addressed Dublin Pride.

Natasha O’Brien was loudly cheered as she gave a speech at the event in Dublin’s Merrion Square Park on Saturday afternoon.

Thousands braved pouring rain in Dublin to participate in the annual parade through the city ahead of speeches and entertainment in the park.

The case involving Ms O’Brien (24) has drawn nationwide attention after the soldier who beat her up avoided going to jail.

READ MORE

Cathal Crotty, a serving member of the Defence Forces, walked free from court two weeks ago when he was given a three-year suspended sentence.

The 22-year-old soldier, with an address at Parkroe Heights, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, pleaded guilty to assaulting her on a night out in Limerick city in 2022.

Ms O’Brien was targeted after she intervened to stop homophobic abuse being shouted at people in the city. The progress of planned new hate crime laws for Ireland is currently stalled.

People take part in the Dublin Pride parade on Saturday. Photograph: Evan Treacy/PA Wire

Politicians have been wrangling over the wording of the Bill, which aims to introduce laws that would see “hate” become an aggravating factor in certain offences.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has pledged to pass an amended version of the legislation before the next general election.

Ms O’Brien used her speech at Pride to call for movement on the laws.

“Do I look like someone who is going to put up with hate crime and violence and injustice?” she asked the crowd.

“Are we going to put up with hate crime and violence and injustice?

“Alone I am just one voice asking for change, but together we are an entire army screaming for what we all deserve as human beings.

“Your constant support and your constant outrage is what continues to fuel me to fight for what’s right. Make hate crime laws now.” – PA