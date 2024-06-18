Randalstown named Ireland’s best kept town for 2024

Randalstown in Co Antrim has been named as Ireland’s Best Kept Town for 2024.

The winners of the all-island competition pitting SuperValu Tidy Towns competitors against counterparts in Northern Ireland’s Best Kept competition were announced at an awards ceremony in Riddel Hall in Belfast. This is the 29th year of the competition.

Among the winners were Malin in Co Donegal which won Best Kept Village and Roscommon which won Best Kept Large Town.

Randalstown was also named as the Best Kept Small Town category while Derry won the Best Kept Large Urban Centre category.

Randalstown was previously named as the Best Kept Town in Ireland for 2018 and was awarded the Best of the Best award and the Best Kept Small Town in Northern Ireland in 2016 and 2023.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys congratulated the winners at the awards ceremony on Tuesday.

“I wish to express my heartfelt congratulations to all of the winners and nominees in the all-island Best Kept Town competition, and in particular Malin, the winners of the Best Kept Village Category, and Roscommon for the Best Kept Large Town,” said Ms Humphreys.

“I would like to congratulate Randalstown, Irelands Best Kept Town for 2024 as well as being named Irelands Best Kept Small Town. Derry/Londonderry also deserves a special mention as the 2024 winner of the Best Kept Large Urban Centre category,” she said.

She went on to say how this competition recognises community spirit and is a positive example of a cross border initiative.

“I applaud the efforts made by all of the volunteers and local communities in the SuperValu TidyTowns competition and the Best Kept competition in Northern Ireland and wish all our community groups the very best in future competitions.”

Doreen Muskett MBE, chairperson of the Northern Ireland Amenity Council, the body that organises the Best Kept Awards said: “The competition is designed to reward those who take great pride in their communities and those who work tirelessly to make their surroundings a nice place to work, live and play in.”

“My sincere congratulations to all of this year’s awards recipients. The panel of esteemed judges from all over Ireland had a very difficult task in comparing and selecting the eventual winners, which is a testament to the stunning towns and villages that we are lucky enough to have here on the island of Ireland”.