Church services

Armagh -The Cathedral Church of St Patrick The Fourth Sunday of Easter, 21st April. Services at 10am Holy Communion (said; no sermon or hymns - traditional form), 11am Sung Eucharist (contemporary form) and 3:15pm Choral Evensong (sung). MON to SAT at 9:30am Morning Prayer (said). WEDNESDAY, as well as Saints and Holy Days at 9:30am Holy Communion, contemporary form. OPENING TIMES for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov- March) and until 5pm (April- Oct). Group tours must be pre-arranged with the Cathedral Steward. You will be most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services; or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Shane Forster, Dean of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City - Further information is available by visiting our website at: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

Belfast Cathedral (Cathedral Church of St. Anne) On Sundays, the Cathedral is open for Choral Eucharist at 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. It is open for Afternoon Prayers from 1pm- 1:15pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Cathedral also hosts a Ministry of Healing service on a Friday at 1pm in the Hall. Visitors to St. Anne’s Cathedral are welcome from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm. (It will be closed to cultural visitors during services). People of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us, Dean Stephen Forde. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

Cork City (St Finn Barres) Sunday Services are 11:15am (Choral Eucharist) and 3:30pm (Choral Evensong). Weekday and Saturday Services are at 12 noon (Said Eucharist in the Deans Chapel) and Choral Evensong is on Fridays at 6:15pm, The Cathedral is also open to visitors from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5:30pm from Monday to Saturday. Very Rev. Nigel Dunne (Dean of Cork). For more information, visit: www.corkcathedral.com

Derry/Londonderry (Saint Columbs Cathedral) The Fourth Sunday of Easter, 21st April. Services are at 8am (Holy Communion in Bishop William Alexander Chapel) 11am (Choral Eucharist on 1st and 3rd Sundays, and Coral Matins on 2nd and 4th Sundays) 4pm (Choral Evensong). The Daily Office is said at 10.30am Mon, Wed, Thur and Fri (The Litany) in The Baptistery. The Eucharist is celebrated on Tuesday at 10.30am in The Bishop William Alexander Chapel. (For any changes to our regular services, please check the magazine online). www.stcolumbscathedral.org The Very Reverend Raymond Stewart, Dean

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick (Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity) The Fourth Sunday of Easter, 21st April at half past eleven (Morning Prayer). Thursday 25th April at ten o’clock, with Holy Communion. Evening Prayer is Monday to Friday at five o’clock. YOU ARE VERY WELCOME to visit Down Cathedral - Monday to Saturday, between ten o clock and half past four, and on Sundays between one o’clock and four o’clock. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre, and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. DOWN CATHEDRAL is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship - not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese - but for all those in Ireland, and beyond, who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is, in effect, a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information. Very Rev Henry Hull, Dean

Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh (St. Macartin’s Cathedral) The Fourth Sunday of Easter, 21st April. Services are at 9am and 11am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sundays and Morning Prayer on 2nd, 4th and 5th Sundays. Family Service is on 4th Sunday). Weekday services are at 11am on Thursdays (Holy Communion) and other services are as announced. The Very Rev Kenneth R J Hall, Dean of St. Macartin’s Cathedral. For further information, visit www.enniskillencathedral.com

Kildare -St Brigid’s Cathedral The fourth Sunday of Easter, 21st April at 11:30am, Market Square, Kildare Town. Rector and Dean, The Very Rev Isobel Jackson. All are welcome to join us. Visit our website for more information. https://stbrigidscathedral.com/

Kildare and Newbridge Group of Parishes 11:30am each Sunday at St. Brigids Cathedral Kildare. Rector and Dean, The Very Rev Isobel Jackson. Kilmeague Parish meets at 10am on 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month, and St. Paul’s Curragh Camp (as announced). Meanwhile, Newbridge Group of Parishes meets as follows St. Patrick’s Newbridge at 10am each Sunday, St. Johns Kilcullen at 10am (Ordinary Service on 2nd and 4th Sundays) and St. Patrick’s Carnalway at 10am on 3rd Sunday of each month. For further information, please visit https://meathandkildare.org/findachurch/kildare/kildare-union-of-parishes/

Limerick City -St Mary’s Cathedral Service of Worship is at 11:15am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Morning Prayer on 2nd and 4th). Morning Prayer is each Mon, Wed, Fri at Sat at 9am, and on Tuesdays at 10:30am. Service of Holy Communion on Thursday mornings at 10:30am. Join us online and visit www.saintmaryscathedral.ie for updates to our schedule. You will be most welcome. Our cathedral is also open for self-guided tours from 11am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday. The Very Revd Niall J. Sloane

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland THE FOURTH SUNDAY OF EASTER 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Stanford in C, Wood: Expectans expectavi, Mawby: Ave Verum corpus, Preacher: The Revd D.W.T. Crooks, M.A., B.D., Prebendary of Howth. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Radcliffe, Howells: Saint Paul’s Service, Stanford: A Song of Wisdom, Psalm: 106 vv 1-12, Stanford: O for a closer walk with God, Preacher: The Revd D.W.T. Crooks, M.A., B.D., Prebendary of Howth. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 - Monday -Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 - Monday -Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

All Saints Church, Belfast - United Parish of St. Nicholas and All Saints We meet at 10am at St. Nicholas Church on the Lisburn Road (traditional service following the Book of Common Prayer) and again at 11:30am at All Saints Church on Cadogan Park (Contemporary service for people of every age and background). ASC UniChurch meets every Sunday evening on University Street at 7:30pm. This has a more relaxed feel and contemporary style. Join us for tea and coffee afterwards. You will be most welcome. Rev Trevor Johnston. Visit www.ascbelfast.com

Bailieborough Group of Parishes, Co. Cavan Service times are 9:30am at Shercock and 9:30am at Mullagh (Service and Sunday Club), 10:45am at Bailieborough (Service and Sunday Club) and 12 noon at Knockbride (Service Sunday Club). UNITED SERVICE on the fifth Sunday of the Month at 10:30am - venue to be advised. Tea and Coffee after each service (except Shercock). All welcome. For more information, visit http://www.bailieborough.kilmore.anglican.org or find us on Facebook. Rector: Rev Ian Horner

Bangor Parish Church, Co. Down Fourth Sunday of Easter 21st April. Traditional Service at 10am and Contemporary Service at 11:30am (with activities for children and youth). Refreshments are served between each service. Evening service is at 7pm (contemporary style). We are located at the junction of Hamilton Road and Castle Street, Bangor, Co. Down. For more information, visit: bangorparishchurch.org.uk and for regular updates, visit our Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/bangorparishchurch

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday) with Hymns and Anglican Chant, the Fourth Sunday of Easter. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Access on foot through St Audoen’s Park. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Service of the Word, theme, St Mark the Evangelist. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard.

St Nicholas Collegiate Church, Galway City Sundays at 9am and 11am with Holy Communion. Wednesdays at 10.30am with Holy Communion. Visit https://stnicholas.ie or https://tuam.anglican.org/galway/st-nicholas-galway for more information. Rev Lynda Peilow

Zion Parish Church Sunday 21st April, the Fourth Sunday after Easter. 9am Holy Communion 1. 10.30am Holy Communion. All welcome.

Belfast Central Mission BCM is made up of two congregations - Grosvenor Hall and the nearby Sandy Row. The Grosvenor Hall congregation meets for Sunday Worship at 11am each week, as does Sandy Row Methodist Church. Lunchtime prayers each weekday at 1:15pm and Communion every Wednesday at 8am. Please do call in if you are in Belfast. For further information about our Services, visit: belfastcentralmission.org

Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue Sunday Service 11am. Our services are also available at www.dlmc.org

Monaghan, Aughnacloy, and Ballynanny First and third Sunday at 10:30am on Dawson Street, Monaghan Town. Then, second and fourth Sunday at 10:30am on Moore Street, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone. Each Sunday at 12 noon at Ballynanny Road, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone. Rotating on fifth Sunday as announced. All Welcome. Minister, Rev. William Newell.

Portlaoise, Mountmellick and Athy 10am at Railway Street, Portlaoise, and 11:45am at Woodstock Street, Athy. We meet again on Sunday evening at Parnell Street, Mountmellick at 7pm. Rev Denis M Maguire

