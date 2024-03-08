Church services

CATHEDRALS

Armagh - St Patrick’s Church of Ireland - Mothering Sunday, 10th March. Services at 10am Holy Communion (said; no sermon or hymns - traditional form), 11am Sung Eucharist (contemporary form) and 3:15pm Choral Evensong (sung). MON to SAT at 9:30am Morning Prayer (said). WEDNESDAY, as well as Saints and Holy Days at 9:30am Holy Communion, contemporary form. OPENING TIMES for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov- March) and until 5pm (April- Oct). Group tours must be pre-arranged with the Cathedral Steward. YOU WILL BE most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services; or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Shane Forster, Dean of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City. Further information is available by, visiting our website at: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

Belfast Cathedral (Cathedral Church of St. Anne) On Sundays, the Cathedral is open for Choral Eucharist at 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. It is open for Afternoon Prayers from 1pm- 1:15pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Cathedral also hosts a Ministry of Healing service on a Friday at 1pm in the Hall. Visitors to St. Anne’s Cathedral are welcome from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm. (It will be closed to cultural visitors during services). People of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us, Dean Stephen Forde. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

Cork City (St Finn Barre’s) The Cathedral is open for public worship on Sundays. Other occasional services will continue to be streamed online. Sunday Services are 11:15am (Choral Eucharist) and 3:30pm (Choral Evensong). Weekday and Saturday Services are at 12 noon (Said Eucharist). The Cathedral is also open to visitors from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5:30pm from Monday to Saturday. Very Rev. Nigel Dunne (Dean of Cork). For more information, visit: https://corkcathedral.webs.com/

Derry/Londonderry (Saint Columb’s Cathedral) -Mothering Sunday, 10th March Services are at 8am (Holy Communion) 11am (Choral Eucharist on 1st and 3rd Sundays, and Coral Matins on 2nd and 4th Sundays) 4pm (Choral Evensong). The Daily Office is said at 10.30am Mon, Wed, Thur and Fri (The Litany) in The Baptistery. The Eucharist is celebrated on Tuesday at 10.30am in The Bishop William Alexander Chapel. (For any changes to our regular services, please check the magazine online). www.stcolumbscathedral.org The Very Reverend Raymond Stewart, Dean

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick - Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity - Mothering Sunday, 10th March at half past eleven (Morning Prayer). Thursday 14th March at ten o clock, with Holy Communion. Evening Prayer is Monday to Friday at five o’clock. YOU ARE VERY WELCOME to visit Down Cathedral - Monday to Saturday, between ten oclock and half past four, and on Sundays between one o’clock and four o’clock. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre, and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. DOWN CATHEDRAL is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship - not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese - but for all those in Ireland, and beyond, who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is, in effect, a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information. Very Rev Henry Hull, Dean

Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh (St Macartin’s Cathedral) Mothering Sunday, 10th March. Services are at 9am and 11am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sundays and Morning Prayer on 2nd, 4th and 5th Sundays. Family Service is on 4th Sunday). Weekday services are at 11am on Thursdays (Holy Communion) and other services are as announced. The Very Rev Kenneth R J Hall, Dean of St. Macartins Cathedral. For further information, visit www.enniskillencathedral.com

Limerick City -vSt Mary’s Cathedral -Service of Worship is at 11:15am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Morning Prayer on 2nd and 4th). Morning Prayer is each Mon, Wed, Fri at Sat at 9am, and on Tuesdays at 10:30am. Service of Holy Communion on Thursday mornings at 10:30am. Join us online and visit www.saintmaryscathedral.ie for updates to our schedule. You will be most welcome. Our cathedral is also open for self-guided tours from 11am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday. The Very Revd Niall J. Sloane

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland THE FOURTH SUNDAY IN LENT MOTHERING SUNDAY- 09.15 EUCHARIST - said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Haydn: Little Organ Mass, Rutter: For the beauty of the earth, Rachmaninov: Ave Maria, Preacher: The Revd S.E. Doogan, LL.B., B.Th., LL.M. Prebendary of Wicklow. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Lay Vicars Choral - Responses: Tallis, Tallis: The Short Service, Psalm: 53, Sermon in Music: Tallis: The Lamentations of Jeremiah. SUNG MATINS at 9.00 - Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.20 Tuesday (BBC recording). For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

St Brigid’s Cathedral, Kildare - Every Sunday at 11:30am, Market Square, Kildare Town. The Cathedral Church of St. Brigid forms part of the Kildare and Newbridge Union of Parishes. The Parishes of Kilmeague and the Curragh Garrison church are also part of the Union. Kildare Union is grouped with the parishes of Newbridge Union. The Newbridge Union covers Newbridge town, Athgarvan, Kilcullen and Brannockstown, and has three churches: St Patrick’s, Newbridge, St John’s, Kilcullen and the recently restored St Patrick’s, Carnalway. For further details, click or tap on the link below. All are welcome to join us. Visit our website for more information. https://meathandkildare.org/findachurch/kildare/kildare-union-of-parishes

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints Church, Belfast - United Parish of St. Nicholas and All Saints We meet at 10am at St. Nicholas Church on the Lisburn Road (traditional service following the Book of Common Prayer) and again at 11:30am at All Saints Church on Cadogan Park (Contemporary service for people of every age and background). ASC UniChurch meets every Sunday evening on University Street at 7:30pm. This has a more relaxed feel and contemporary style. Join us for tea and coffee afterwards. You will be most welcome. Rev Trevor Johnston. Visit www.ascbelfast.com

Ardamine Group of Parishes, Co Wexford Services Sunday 10th March Mothering Sunday Monamolin 9 am. Morning Prayer Kiltennel 10.15 am. Holy Communion Kilnamanagh 11.45 am. Morning Prayer

Bailieborough Group of Parishes, Co. Cavan Service times are 9:30am at Shercock and 9:30am at Mullagh (Service and Sunday Club), 10:45am at Bailieborough (Service and Sunday Club) and 12 noon at Knockbride (Service Sunday Club). UNITED SERVICE on the fifth Sunday of the Month at 10:30am - venue to be advised. Tea and Coffee after each service (except Shercock). All welcome. For more information, visit http://www.bailieborough.kilmore.anglican.org or find us on Facebook. Rector: Rev Ian Horner

Christ Church Bray Sunday 10th March, 11am, A Service of Thanksgiving for the Ministry of Rev. Baden Stanley, including presentations and refreshments. View live stream at churchservices.tv/christchurchbray For full details of services visit our website christchurchbray.ie

Enniscorthy and Monart (Union of Parishes) Co. Wexford - Mothering Sunday, 10th March. St. Pauls Church, Templescobin at 9:30am (Holy Communion), and St. Mary’s Church, Enniscorthy at 11:30am (Morning Prayer). SATURDAY 9th March at 7pm in St. Pauls Church, Clone (Contemporary Modern Worship). Midweek Holy Communion is in The Parish Meeting Room in the Rectory, every Thursday at 10.30am with refreshments served afterwards. Rev Canon Nicola Halford. For further details, visit our website at www.enniscorthymonart.com

St Ann’s, Dawson Street, Dublin City -Sunday Service is at 11am (alternately Matins and Eucharist) with full choir. Christians of all traditions are welcome to participate in all services and to receive the sacrament of Holy Communion. St. Ann’s is currently open Wednesday to Friday from 11am to 2pm for private prayer and visitors.

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday) with Hymns and Anglican Chant, Mothering Sunday. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Access on foot through St Audoen’s Park. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Service of the Word for Mothering Sunday. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard.

St Nicholas Collegiate Church, Galway City - Sundays at 9am and 11am with Holy Communion. Wednesdays at 10.30am with Holy Communion. Visit https://stnicholas.ie or https://tuam.anglican.org/galway/st-nicholas-galway for more information. Rev Lynda Peilow

Zion Parish Church Sunday 10th March - The Fourth Sunday in Lent: Mothering Sunday. 10.30am Morning Prayer. 9am Holy Communion 1.

Zion Parish Church Holy Week Services: Sunday 24th - Palm Sunday 10.30am Holy Communion. 9am Holy Communion 1. Monday Tuesday - 8pm Compline and short reflection. Wednesday - 10.30am Holy Communion. Maundy Thursday - 8pm The Eucharist and Stripping of the Altars. Good Friday - 8pm Evening Prayer and short reflection. Holy Saturday - 9pm The Easter Vigil. Easter Sunday 31st March - 10.30 Holy Communion (all ages), 9am Holy Communion 1.

Zion Parish Church Sunday 10th March - The Fourth Sunday in Lent. 10.30am Morning Prayer. 9am Holy Communion 1. All welcome.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland - The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ, and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in Ireland - The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you, visit https://irishmethodist.org

Belfast Central Mission BCM is made up of two congregations - Grosvenor Hall and the nearby Sandy Row. The Grosvenor Hall congregation meets for Sunday Worship at 11am each week, as does Sandy Row Methodist Church. Lunchtime prayers each weekday at 1:15pm and Communion every Wednesday at 8am. Please do call in if you are in Belfast. For further information about our Services, visit: belfastcentralmission.org

Dublin Central Mission, (Abbey Street Methodist Church) Sunday services at 11am are currently taking place in St Kevin’s Oratory on Thomas Lane (at the back of St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral) Visit dublincentralmission.ie to find out more.

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are also available at www.dlmc.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. All Age Worship Service at 5.30pm. Come and join us for Pizza.

Dundrum Methodist Church, Co. Dublin - Sunday Services are at 10am and 11:30am, with tea and coffee served afterwards. Tuesday night Bible study is at 8pm. Friday Morning Prayer is from 7am to 7:30am on Zoom. Just click on the link on our website. ALL WELCOME. For further details, visit: https://dundrummethodist.ie Minister, Rev. Stephen Taylor

Monaghan, Aughnacloy, and Ballynanny First and 3rd Sunday at 10:30am on Dawson Street, Monaghan Town. Then, 2nd and 4th Sunday at 10:30am on Moore Street, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone. Each Sunday at 12 noon at Ballynanny Road, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone. Rotating on 5th Sunday as announced. All Welcome. Minister, Rev. William Newell.

BAPTIST

Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland is a Gospel Partnership of 117 independent local churches who have voluntarily agreed to work together. These churches represent a Baptist community of over 20,000 across Ireland - North and South. For further information and for a full list of congregations, please visit: www.baptistsinireland.org