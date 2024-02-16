St John of God to stop providing disability and mental health services

St John of God Community Services has been providing services to 8,000 children and adults on behalf of the State. Photograph: iStock

One of the biggest providers of disability and mental health services in the country has said it is to close, with the Health Service Executive (HSE) asked to step in and take over the services.

St John of God Community Services, part of the wider SJOG Hospitaller Services Group, is funded by the HSE to provide services to 8,000 children and adults on behalf of the State. The voluntary organisation has been in negotiations with the HSE for several years over what it says is a significant shortfall in its funding.

Correspondence shows SJOG told the HSE last month if it did not secure a bailout of more than €30 million in funding it would have to shut. In 2020 SJOG threatened to hand responsibility for its services over to the HSE, with that decision paused following promised negotiations over a new funding model.

In a statement on Friday, SJOG said it had taken the decision to cease providing services by the middle of August this year. “The decision follows the failure to conclude a funding agreement with the HSE aimed at securing the future financial sustainability of the organisation,” it said.

READ MORE

The organisation employs around 3,000 staff and provides care to 2,000 people with intellectual disabilities, as well as 5,500 adult and youth patients in mental health services.

The provider said in recent months it had flagged “serious concerns” about the sustained “lack of adequate funding” and a built-up financial deficit the organisation was carrying as a result. It has said it now intends to hand over services to the HSE by August 15th this year.

In a January 12th letter to the HSE, Clare Dempsey, St John of God Community Services chief executive, said the organisation faced a “critical” requirement for more than €32 million in funding to survive. The provider was facing an accumulated deficit of nearly €28 million as a result of the costs of providing services for the HSE, she wrote.

The correspondence, seen by The Irish Times, said the €32.5 million bailout included €11 million to “keep the doors open”, as well as €6.4 million to meet inflationary costs.

Ms Dempsey said its auditors, PwC, had informed the provider that failure to address its accumulated financial deficit would “present difficulties” in clearing the organisation as solvent in its financial accounts.

“It is the board’s position that a plan must be agreed to clear the accumulated deficit and to provide the critical funding requirement of €32.5m to maintain the operation of current services on a safe and effective basis,” she wrote.

The chief executive told the HSE that in the absence of a plan to deal with the funding shortfall the organisation would immediately begin discussions about handing over its services to the HSE.

In a statement announcing SJOG would stop providing disability and mental health services, Ms Dempsey said the decision was a “sad day” for the organisation. “We are confirming with profound regret and deep disappointment that due to the failure of an extensive engagement process with the HSE, we have initiated the plan to transfer responsibility for service provision to the HSE,” she said.

“I know it is deeply disappointing for those we support, our staff and the many thousands of families around the country with whom we hold such strong ties and bonds with over so many years,” she said.

The organisation will work towards a “smooth transfer” of services to the HSE to minimise disruption, she said.