Drogheda hotel to be converted into centre for asylum seekers

The 111-bed four star D Hotel will be used to house International Protection applicants. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill

The largest hotel in Drogheda, Co Louth is to be converted into a centre for asylum seekers.

The 111-bed four star D Hotel will be used to house 500 International Protection applicants from March 5th.

The hotel, which overlooks the river Boyne, was sold last year to an unnamed buyer by Gleann Hospitality. It went on the market for €10 million.

The Department of Integration confirmed the arrangement stating that it has “responded to an offer of accommodation made in respect of this property.

“A full assessment of the property has been completed, all requirements are in place and a contract has been signed. It will be brought into use in the near future to provide accommodation for people applying for International Protection.”

The hotel will exclusively be for international protection applicants and not for Ukrainians who overwhelmingly apply instead for temporary protection.

The Department stated that its community engagement team is engaging with “all local representatives, the local authority and the community response forum.

“It has provided them with detailed accurate information about the planned use of the property. The team has also liaised with all relevant national services to ensure that they have the relevant information they need to inform and respond to service provision locally.

“This includes services for social welfare, health, education, transport, justice, and the HSE, An Garda Síochána, the local integration teams and the local development office.”

The town’s deputy mayor Kevin Callan said he and other local representatives only found out about it on Wednesday morning.

He suggested it would have a “devastating impact” on Drogheda as the hotel is the biggest in the town.

He described the D Hotel as the “anchor” of the tourism strategy for the town and the Boyne Valley. “This is the hotel that coach tours go to because it has the capacity.

“It might as well be turned into a warehouse or a cinema. There has been no consultation. The previous hotel owners and management were extremely proactive in working with the council and the business community and the chamber of commerce for events like the Fleadh. We wouldn’t be able to go for the Fleadh again if we lose this hotel.”

Cllr Callan said he understood that asylum seekers have to be housed, but the choice of Drogheda’s largest hotel would have an adversarial effect on the city.

“I have no issue with people needing accommodation, but this will impact on a lot of small businesses in the town. We will lose more than 1,500 bed nights a week.”