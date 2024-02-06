New chief executive appointed at Peter McVerry Trust homeless charity

Niall Mulligan has been appointed as chief executive of the Peter McVerry Trust

One of Ireland’s largest homeless charities, the Peter McVerry Trust, has appointed Niall Mulligan as its chief executive following months of financial controversy.

Francis Doherty, who took over as chief executive of the trust in June, resigned from the role in October. He claimed the charity’s board had made his position untenable.

In a resignation letter, Mr Doherty said he had become aware of a “substantial amount of concerning information” about issues predating his appointment, which included a “potential conflict of interest” relating to the charity’s auditors.

The trust has been grappling with a major financial and governance crisis, with serious cash-flow problems and significant debts bringing it to the brink of collapse in recent months.

READ MORE

As a result, the charity, which is one of the largest providers of homeless services in the country, sought and was granted a multi-million euro bailout from the State.

The charity said on Tuesday that it had reached a “successful conclusion” to its recruitment process for the position of chief executive officer.

Mr Mulligan, who will take up the position in mid-April, is currently the national secretary of the Society of St Vincent de Paul.

He has worked within the charity sector in the UK and Ireland since 1990, specifically in the areas of addiction, justice, homelessness, HIV and sexual health, suicide prevention and poverty.

He has also held senior management positions Irish charities including the Simon Communities of Ireland, HIV Ireland and Samaritans Ireland.

Welcoming his appointment, Deirdre-Ann Barr, chairwoman of the trust, said: “Niall has a demonstrated a strong track record relevant to the Ethos, Values and work of Peter McVerry Trust including a clear commitment to human rights and social justice. We look forward to working with him.”