Man who died while sleeping rough on Dublin street identified

The man’s body was found on St Andrew’s Street early on Tuesday morning by a homeless organisation. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Gardaí have identified a man who was found dead while sleeping rough on Dublin’s streets in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A garda spokesman confirmed the man had been positively identified and a postmortem would be held “in due course”. The dead man is understood to have been an Irish national.

Pearse Street gardaí were alerted to the discovery of the man’s body on St Andrew’s Street early on Tuesday morning by a homeless organisation. It is understood that there was no form of identification on the body.

More to follow ...