Peter McVerry Trust did not request emergency funding, says homeless services co-ordinator

The State body co-ordinating homeless services across Dublin has said it has not received any requests for emergency funding from the Peter McVerry Trust, as the homeless charity faces a huge financial crisis.

On Tuesday the regulator for housing bodies opened a statutory investigation into the trust, which is one of the largest providers of homeless services in the country.

Concerns about the future solvency of the charity have been discussed at senior levels internally in recent days, according to one source with knowledge of the crisis talks.

The charity has been experiencing cash flow problems in recent months, which it first disclosed to the Department of Housing and other funders and regulators in July.

Following the concerns its main funder, the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE), commissioned auditors PwC to conduct a financial and governance audit of the charity.

An unpublished initial draft report, completed earlier this month, raised serious concerns about the charity’s ability to meet its day-to-day running costs due to current financial difficulties.

The DRHE, which co-ordinates and funds homeless services across the four Dublin local authorities, said it had not received any requests for emergency funding from the charity.

“Our priority is the continuity of services provided by PMVT to persons experiencing homelessness in the Dublin region,” it said.

“The DRHE has not been requested to give, nor have we given, additional funding to date,” it said.

The State body said its own review of the charity, which includes the continuing PwC inquiry, “has not yet reached its conclusion”. It is expected a final report will be issued by PwC in the coming weeks.

Department of Housing officials have been briefed on the financial difficulties facing the trust in recent days.

One department source said any request for a bailout or extra funding from the charity would likely be made to the DRHE in the first instance, rather than the department.

Internally it is understood the charity has been exploring various emergency financial measures to address the current cash flow problems.

The Approved Housing Bodies Regulatory Authority (AHBRA), which regulates not-for-profit housing bodies, on Tuesday said it had “determined that a statutory investigation is required having identified concerns in relation to the organisation”, which it was notified of in July.

In a statement, the Peter McVerry Trust said the investigation was “an important part of transparency and accountability” for the organisation.

“We will work with the inspectors and AHBRA in the best interest of the over 2,000 service users and tenants as well as the staff that support them,” the statement said.

The charity, which provides homeless accommodation to more than 2,000 people each night, has expanded significantly in recent years.

Peter McVerry Trust’s latest annual report stated it had income of €53 million in 2021, with €38 million of that coming from State funding.

Fr Peter McVerry, the well-known homelessness campaigner who set up the charity in 1983, is not involved in the day-to-day operations of the trust, but remains the secretary of its board.

Earlier this year its long-time chief executive Pat Doyle stepped down, with the director of housing and communications, Francis Doherty, taking over as chief executive in June.