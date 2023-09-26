Regulator appoints inspectors to investigate Peter McVerry Trust

Father Peter McVerry: the long-time homelessness campaigner is not involved in the day-to-day operations of the Peter McVerry Trust but remains the secretary of its board

The State’s regulator for housing bodies has appointed statutory inspectors to conduct an investigation into the Peter McVerry Trust, one of the largest providers of homeless services. The Approved Housing Bodies Regulatory Authority (AHBRA), which regulates not-for-profit housing bodies, has this week opened an investigation into the charity.

This July the homelessness charity had informed the Department of Housing that it was facing serious cash flow pressures. On foot of the concerns auditors PwC were appointed to conduct a financial and governance review of the trust.

The charity, which provides accommodation to thousands of homeless people, has expanded significantly in recent years.

In a statement to The Irish Times on Tuesday, AHBRA confirmed it had used its statutory powers to appoint inspectors to conduct an investigation of the trust. “The appointed inspectors have been asked to prepare and submit to AHBRA a report on their investigation and findings. It is important to note that the commencement of a statutory investigation is not in itself a finding of any wrongdoing.”

Peter McVerry Trust’s latest annual report stated it had income of €53 million in 2021, with €38 million of that coming from State funding.

Emails from the charity to the Dublin Region Homeless Executive state it notified both AHBRA and the Charities Regulator about its financial issues on July 14th.

Fr Peter McVerry, the long-time homelessness campaigner who set up the charity in 1983, is not involved in the day-to-day operations of the trust, but remains the secretary of its board.

At the start of this year Pat Doyle, who had been chief executive of the charity for nearly two decades, announced he would be stepping down from the role. Francis Doherty, who had been its director of housing and communications, took over as chief executive in June.

The charity has been contacted for comment on the appointment of inspectors.