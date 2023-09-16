Rival protests over trans rights take place in Dublin city

Pro Trans groups gather at the Dáil ahead of the Let Women Speak event in Merrion Square. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Rival demonstrations are taking place on Merrion Square over trans rights on Saturday.

Let Women Speak and a counter-rally involving trans rights activists have been kept apart by a phalanx of gardaí and barriers.

The two demonstrations are happening 200 metres apart.

The trans rights activists arrived early. They chanted “trans rights are human rights” and “trans rights, women’s rights, same rights”.

Campaigner Possie Parker, who is the main speaker at the Let Women Speak rally, thanked those who turned up and said she would address the crowds later.

More to follow...