‘No change’ in proportion of adults living with parents despite overall rise in number - CSO

While the number of adults, aged 18 and over, still living at home increased by 14 per cent since 2016 the proportion has remained the same, at 13 per cent, the latest results from Census 2022 shows.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) report on households, families and childcare, published on Thursday draws on last year’s census and finds 522,486 adults were living with their parents in April 2022.

This was 63,612 more than in 2016 (+14 per cent) and 83,008 more than in 2011 (+19 per cent).

“However, the proportion of all adults aged 18 years and over living with their parents has remained the same across the three censuses, at 13 per cent in each case.”

Other key findings include the number of families with no children increased by 11 per cent since 2016 and by 14 per cent since 2011.

The number of same-sex couples increased by 157 per cent since 2011 to 10,393.

Since 2016, the number of cohabiting couples without children living in private households went up by 17 per cent – more than twice the growth rate of married couples without children living in private households.

A total of 8 per cent of people in private households lived alone, including 44 per cent of those aged 85 years and over.

Of the adults living with their parents, over half were in employment, with 54 per cent of men and 50 per cent of women working.

There were 50 per cent more adult unpaid carers living with their parents in 2022 than 2016.

Almost one-third (331,783) of children under 15 years’ were in some form of childcare.

This ranged from 29 per cent of children in South Dublin and Dublin city to 38 per cent in Monaghan. A creche or a similar facility was the most common form of childcare (42 per cent), followed by an unpaid relative or family member (28 per cent).

Of those in childcare, 3 per cent (9,789) reported experiencing at least one long-lasting condition or difficulty, to a great extent or a lot.