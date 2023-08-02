Archbishop asked Tánaiste to push for release of imprisoned bishop in Nicaragua

Eamon Martin, Catholic Primate of Ireland, is calling for the release of the Bishop of Matagalpa who is imprisoned in Nicaragua. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Catholic Primate of Ireland, Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin, contacted Tánaiste Micheál Martin to ask the Government to push for the release of a bishop imprisoned in Nicaragua.

Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, the Bishop of Matagalpa, has been a prominent voice of protest against the suppression of human rights that has occurred in Nicaragua as the regime of president Daniel Ortega has become increasingly authoritarian in recent years.

The bishop was sentenced to 26 years in prison in February after being convicted of a series of charges including treason.

Records released by the Department of Foreign Affairs show that Archbishop Martin wrote to the Tánaiste that month to express his “grave concern at the situation in Nicaragua, and the persecution of members of the clergy as well as others who express criticism of the regime”.

The archbishop said 222 political prisoners were deported to the US and stripped of their citizenship shortly after their departure.

“However, Monsignor Rolando Álvarez... who had been under house arrest since August 2022, refused to board the plane,” he said. “He was subsequently detained, tried and given a 26-year sentence for offences of conspiracy, spreading false news, obstruction of justice and contempt of court.”

Nicaragua’s president Daniel Ortega. Photograph: Ismael Francisco/AP/PA

The archbishop said that, over the previous five years, the Nicaraguan government had “not only incarcerated hundreds of people who challenged the increasing autocracy of the regime”, but also closed down more than 3,000 non-governmental organisations, universities and associations, including 29 religious organisations.

He outlined how the Irish charity Trócaire “was forced to close its operations in Nicaragua in early 2022”.

The archbishop asked that the Irish Government “make representations to the government of Nicaragua, calling for the release of Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, and an end to the intimidation and persecution of all who defend human rights in Nicaragua”.

The Tánaiste wrote back the following month to say that he also remained “gravely concerned” at the situation in Nicaragua.

He added: “The continued crackdowns on dissenting voices, including religious leaders, and the campaign of repression against civil society and independent media, together with backsliding on democratic norms, are unacceptable.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin. Photograph: Alan Betson

The Tánaiste also wrote: “I wish to assure you that my department and I, including through the Embassy of Ireland in Mexico and together with EU member states... are closely monitoring the detention of Bishop Álvarez and will continue to call for his immediate and unconditional release, as well as that of all other remaining political prisoners.”

He added: “Ireland and the EU have used all channels of engagement available to call on the Nicaraguan authorities to put an end to repression and to restore full respect for human rights in Nicaragua.”

The archbishop later wrote back saying he was grateful “for the concern expressed at the plight of Bishop Álvarez and others who are unjustly imprisoned, and the efforts of you and your staff in defence of human rights in Nicaragua”.

Last month, Monsignor Álvarez was reportedly briefly released before being sent back to prison after talks between Nicaraguan bishops and Mr Ortega’s government broke down.

A Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman said Ireland “condemns the human rights violations and persecution of dissenting voices in Nicaragua” and, along with the EU, has “continued to call for the immediate release of Bishop Rolando Álvarez, as well as all other unjustly detained prisoners”.