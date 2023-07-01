Thousands take part in annual Rally for Life in Dublin city centre

Protesters chanted 'Roe v Wade is overturned, come on Ireland, it’s our turn', referencing the US supreme court’s decision last year to eliminate a federal right for a woman to have an abortion. File photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

Thousands of people took part in the annual Rally for Life in Dublin city centre on Saturday afternoon.

Anti-abortion demonstrators marched from the Garden of Remembrance, down O’Connell Street before speeches were heard at Custom House Quay.

Protesters chanted “Roe v Wade is overturned, come on Ireland, it’s our turn”, referencing the US supreme court’s decision last year to eliminate a federal right for a woman to have an abortion, while also carrying placards which said “abortion kills our future”.

An independent review of the State’s abortion law has been referred to the Oireachtas health committee. The report, from barrister Marie O’Shea, has recommended the removal of the three-day reflection period for women seeking abortion, the decriminalisation of doctors who fail to adhere to current legislation and potential changes to the granting of abortions in the case of fatal foetal abnormalities.

READ MORE

Dr Trevor Hayes, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist working in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny said he would not be “forced, coerced and bullied” by politicians or media into performing or facilitating abortion.

“Neither will many other doctors, midwives, nurses and other healthcare professionals who know that abortion is not healthcare and want no part in it,” he said.

Dr Hayes also said that abortion does not “serve women”, and was instead a “sign that we have absolutely failed them”.

“The Minister of Health needs to understand this if he believes he can bully pro-life doctors and nurses into performing abortions, he is absolutely wrong,” he added.

“It is not going to happen. We will not be forced into performing abortions and this is the message to the Minister today. Many of us would rather leave medicine than to be involved in abortion.”

Peadar Tóibín, leader of Aontú, told the crowd “we are in the middle of an enormous political battle here in Ireland” and political parties were pushing for “ever more access to abortion”.

“The political establishment in Ireland is becoming increasingly authoritarian. Even the political parties of the centre, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, are captured as well,” he said.

“They set up the abortion review, but that review was a stitched up recommendation review to deliver what they wanted.”

Independent senator Sharon Keogan said the Government “no longer seemed to care about abortion at all” and had allowed a free vote on a People Before Profit Bill to give effect to many of Ms O’Shea’s recommendations, which passed second stage in the Dáil in recent weeks.

“They allowed a free vote because they don’t care,” she said. “The Government has no interest in keeping the number of abortions that happen in this country down.”

Ms Keogan added that every Government member was “keeping their heads down on this issue for the sake of their careers”.