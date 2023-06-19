Minister thanks new citizens for ‘choosing Ireland as the home of your heart and the home of our future’

New citizens celebrate at the Citizenship Ceremonies 2023 in the INEC, Killarney on Monday. Photograph: Don MacMonagle

Ireland has largely avoided the racial violence and intolerance seen in some other countries despite one-fifth of its population now made up of people born outside the State, a citizenship ceremony in Co Kerry was told on Monday.

Almost 4,000 new Irish citizens will attend four ceremonies in Killarney over the next two days. They were urged to “carpe diem”, seize the day, realise their own ambitions, but also to become involved in their communities.

Monday was the 12th anniversary of large-scale citizenship ceremonies introduced by then minister for justice Alan Shatter. Prior to that new Irish citizens pledged their allegiance to the State in district courts. About 161,000 people from 180 countries have received citizenship since 2011.

Mohamad, Ayahela and Warad Askif from Syria at the Citizenship Ceremonies 2023 in the INEC, Killarney on Monday. Photograph: Don MacMonagle

Remarking on how Ireland was just celebrating its 100th anniversary, Simon Harris, Minister for Further and Higher Education, said a country shaped by emigration had now become one of immigration. Ireland had more recently become a country to which people from around the world had arrived. People were coming to Ireland because it was a safe haven, an inclusive and progressive society and a place to put down roots and raise a family, he said.

Citizenship meant they would always have a home, be a citizen of the EU and be able to vote in national and European elections.

Simon Harris urges the new citizens to bring their own traditions and share them with us. Photograph: Don MacMonagle

“The richness of our nation isn’t measured in wealth. It is measured in people,” Mr Harris said, urging the new citizens to bring their own traditions and share them with us. He thanked those present for “choosing Ireland as the home of your heart and the home of our future”.

He also sent a strong message to those present to become involved in their communities.

Chandramah Pennalla from Dublin, originally Mauritiusm, after receiving her Irish Citizenship on Monday. Photograph: Don MacMonagle

Ms Justice Mary Irvine administered the oath, remarking on how Ireland has become “an increasingly diverse” country. Ireland had “largely avoided racial violence and intolerance” and disaffection seen in other countries, the judge said.

Citizenship also brings with it responsibilities, Ms Justice Irvine said, urging the new Irish to become involved in their communities and towns.

The ceremonies began with the arrival on stage of the Army band, alongside Mr Harris and Judge Irvine. Harpist Elaine Hogan played O’Carolan’s Welcome and O’Carolan’s concerto. Minister for Justice Helen McEntee sent a video message of welcome and offered her personal congratulations.

There were cheers and hugs for the people alongside them at the end of the formal oath ceremony and again after the playing of the national anthem. Several of those conferred lined up to be photographed with Mr Harris.

Lusadio Mata and Cyrinque Bovnzeki from The Congo at the Citizenship Ceremonies 2023 in the INEC, Killarney on Monday. Photograph: Don MacMonagle

Once again the largest single nationality is from the UK (410), followed by Poland (331), India (321), Romania (279), Pakistan (202) and Brazil (201). Of the new Irish citizens this week, 177 are from Nigeria, while 136 are from the Syrian Arab Republic, 126 from the Philippines, and 100 people from the US also became Irish citizens.

The vast majority – 1,667 – of those attending this week’s ceremonies are residing in Dublin with 368 in Co Cork, followed by 167 in Galway.

Just under 50 of the new Irish citizens this week are based in Northern Ireland in Counties Armagh, Derry, Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone.

A review is being undertaken on whether to hold future ceremonies in Dublin.