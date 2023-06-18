‘Turning Irish will end the slagging’: French duo among those set for citizenship ceremony

Tom Ferron and Andre Polivka of Bantry Bay Rugby Club: 'I think I have been here long enough to support Ireland,' says Mr Polivka

Two French men who play for Bantry Bay Rugby Club in West Cork are among hundreds of people set to become Irish citizens at a ceremony in Co Kerry on Monday.

Andre Polivka, and his team-mate and close friend Tom Ferron, are joining approximately 3,916 candidates from 139 countries who will receive Irish citizenship at ceremonies in Killarney on Monday and Tuesday.

Mr Polivka, who is originally from just outside La Rochelle but has lived in Ireland since 2005, said that he is looking forward to cheering on his adopted homeland in the Rugby World Cup next autumn.

He said that although the World Cup will be taking place in France, he is hoping that Ireland can win the overall event.

“Every time Ireland plays France in the rugby there is that friendly animosity. But I think I have been here long enough to support Ireland. Hopefully Ireland will be able to win the World Cup and we will be very happy with it. Us turning Irish will take the slagging levels out of the conversation.”

Mr Polivka (39) moved to Ireland for a summer job 18 years ago but ended up staying here permanently and works as a chef in West Cork restaurant Ahakista.

“I came to learn the lingo and I met my wife, Miriam. We live in Kilcrohane.

“Even though I am from the west coast of France I also grew up outside of Paris. The way of life is very different in Ireland. The Irish people are very witty. Their biggest fear is the rain.

“When I go to France people talk about ‘is there going to be a bus strike?’ Fear seems to be everywhere.

“In Ireland it seems to be more relaxed. It is very laid back. I am glad I can raise kids here. My boys are six and four. We just had a little girl seven months ago. Finnian is the oldest. Darragh and then Aibhlinn.”

Mr Polivka said he and Mr Ferron (34), who is originally from Alsace in eastern France and works here as a fisheries officer having moved to Ireland more than six years ago, “haven’t shouted from the rooftops” about their citizenship applications because the process is so lengthy.

“It has been almost two years since we started. Until you receive the invite you don’t know exactly when it is going to happen.

“I don’t think I even told my family that I was going to be Irish next week. I told them two years ago but since then there has been so many twists and turns. We thought it would maybe be next year before we would get it.”

Mr Polivka said he decided to contact The Irish Times about the decision because he regularly sees articles about citizenship ceremonies but “there aren’t too many French turning Irish”.

He added that as much as he likes Ireland there is also a practical reason to become an Irish citizen.

“If I need to renew my passport or if I need a visa I need to go to the embassy every so often and it’s a bit of a trek.

“I don’t go back [to France] too often. My wife is Irish. My kids are Irish. They were all born here. This is home and that is why I decided to go for it.”