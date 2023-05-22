Investigation ‘ongoing’ into alleged assault on man (70s) at Co Clare migrant protest

Members and supporters of the Clare Solidarity Network pictured in Scool, near Corofin, Co Clare on Monday evening.

Gardaí are investigating an assault on a man in his 70s who was treated for a facial injury in hospital after being allegedly hit with a torch when he approached two men who were part of a protest against International Protection applicants being moved into a house in Scool, Co Clare on Sunday evening.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said the man had been taken to University Hospital Limerick after the incident but that his injuries were not life-threatening. Enquiries are “ongoing”, the force said.

The men alleged to have been responsible for the incident are not known locally, according to members of a group set up to welcome migrants to the area.

The victim, who was a local man, was said not to have been part of any group and was simply out walking before the encounter.

On Monday evening about 15 people attended a protest against moving International Protection applicants into the area with about 30 staging a counter protest organised by a newly established branch of the Clare Solidarity Network.

That group said members of the far-right had appealed on social media for people to travel to Co Clare to form an Inch-style blockade.

Speaking on behalf of the local branch of the Clare Solidarity Network, Theresa O’Donohoe said its members “believe most people in Clare are compassionate and want to help those fleeing persecution and war. Unfortunately, their voices have been drowned out and intimidated by those seeking to block asylum seekers from coming to the area.”

She said outside “agitators” were “infiltrating – or instigating – local protests”, and “creating and exploiting fear and hatred”.

It is understood that no International Protection applicants were moved into the area on Monday evening.