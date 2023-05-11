Marcella McDermott (16), Raheny – ‘Music was a big part of her life ... she never stopped dancing’

The inquests into the deaths of the 48 young people who died in the Stardust fire in Artane, Dublin in 1981 feature pen portraits of each of the deceased by bereaved family members. Find all of the portraits and more coverage here

Marcella was very quiet ... She had the most gentle and kind nature, especially around children. She loved minding her nephews and spoiling them whenever she could.

She was a tall girl with the most beautiful jet-black hair, beautiful blue eyes and an infectious smile. She loved her music, clothes and the latest fashion.

Any spare money she had, she would meet up with her friends in town and head into the Dandelion Market. I was very close to Marcella. As she would say, I was her little skin-and-blister.

She would sometimes bring me with her, into town on the 28 bus and always to the Dandelion market. She would buy me some new badges and treats. I treasure those memories.

She got a job in Dunnes Stores in Talbot St in town and this is where her confidence thrived. She was always happy and never came home from work without a little something for our mother. The last thing she actually bought her was a lovely cream cake.

Like the rest of the family, music was a big part of Marcella’s life. That’s why she never stopped dancing, especially to her favourite band The Specials. Little did she know, her last time to see them was actually at the Stardust, two weeks before she died.

On the evening of February 13th, 1981, Marcella told me she was going to the Stardust but not to tell mam ...’I’m going to say I’m going babysitting’. She asked me to hide her clothes in the Alio – a little laneway beside the house. That’s what I did.

I was staying in my sister June’s house, which was two doors up from the family home when there was an unmerciful bang and pounding was on the front door. It was my mother and father. She screamed, ‘There was a fire at the Stardust and Willie and George are there, and Marcella is babysitting’. I said, ‘No, she’s not. She is at the Stardust’. My dad picked me up, shook me and screamed, ‘What do you mean she’s at the Stardust?’. He dropped me and everyone ran out.

Our beautiful Marcella was only officially identified on February 18th because they had to wait for dental records.

My life, our lives became very different from then on ... I lost my best friend. I remember sitting on the stairs and the crowds of people in the house ... I have known death, sorrow, pain and loss from the age of 11. I didn’t speak for a very long time. I couldn’t.

My mother needed so much help then. She was completely lost and my father was going though his own guilt, grief and depression.

She had so many friends, from Edenmore, Coolock and Finglas. That’s why my mother and father asked her friends to carry her coffin, all dressed up in their two-tone gear and Harrison jackets.

Marcella would be 58 if she was here with us today. When we talk about Marcella you can’t help but smile and when we play her favourite band we know she’s having a little dance up there with us. Marcella was one of a kind and we will always cherish her memory. Thank you.