Evicted family of four left ‘sitting in car, traumatised’ and ‘in shock’, Dáil told

TD Richard Boyd Barrett said attempts to allow the property be purchased by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council under the tenant in situ scheme were not facilitated. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

A family of four have been left “sitting in a car, traumatised, in shock” after they were “cruelly and ruthlessly evicted by force” from the home they have rented in south Dublin on Thursday morning, People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett has told the Dáil.

Mr Boyd Barrett also said attempts to allow the property be purchased by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council under the tenant in situ scheme were not facilitated.

“Shortly after 9am this morning, the sheriff, ten private security accompanied by two guards acting on behalf of Ernst and Young receivers and a bank, I’m not sure which bank, cruelly and ruthlessly evicted by force a family of four in Deputy [Neale] Richmond’s constituency [Dublin Rathdown],” the Dún Laoghaire said.

“Two working parents, two children, always paid their rent, did nothing wrong and Ernst and Young and a bank threw them out despite, and I want to acknowledge I was in contact with the Minister [for Housing] and Dún Laoghaire Rathdown [County Council] who requested, as I did, Ernst and Young to allow the council to buy the property which the council were willing to do and Ernst and Young just said no.

READ MORE

Despite the fact that the Council were willing to buy a home, a family of 4 were evicted this morning by the Sheriff and hired security, accompanied by two Gardai,

and this was on the orders of Ernst and Young and a bank. This is obscene! pic.twitter.com/DgVN4GTKJM — Richard Boyd Barrett (@RBoydBarrett) May 11, 2023

“Today as we speak, that family are sitting in a car, traumatised, in shock, the mother cannot speak, the children don’t know where they’re going to sleep tonight. It is absolutely disgusting that Ernst and Young and a bank would do that.”

The People Before Profit TD asked the Minister for Finance Michael McGrath what was the Government going to do about the situation.

In response, Mr McGrath said “that sounds like a shocking situation that should never have happened”.

“I will speak with the Minister [for housing] on it,” he said. “We will follow up, if the council have made an offer to buy the property then that should be facilitated and that is what should happen so we will follow up on this specific case.”