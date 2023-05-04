File sent to DPP over alleged historical youth sex abuse in Order of Malta

Gardaí investigating allegations that an Order of Malta volunteer sexually abused a vulnerable teenage boy in the 1980s have sent a file to the DPP

Gardaí investigating allegations that an Order of Malta volunteer sexually abused a vulnerable teenage boy in the 1980s have sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

A report was made to gardaí in recent years alleging that an adult volunteer had abused a youth member of the first aid organisation decades ago. The man claimed the abuse took place in a midlands-based unit of the voluntary organisation in the early 1980s.

The alleged victim told gardaí he had been sent to see a senior volunteer about replacing part of his Order of Malta uniform after falling and ripping his trousers.

The complainant, who was in an industrial school for boys, alleged he was alone in a room with the man and was told to take the torn trousers off. At that point, he told gardaí, the accused man began rubbing the then 16-year-old’s legs and back before allegedly raping him.

The alleged perpetrator remained involved with the Order of Malta until at least the late 2000s. He is understood to have previously travelled on the organisation’s pilgrimage trips to Lourdes, France. The alleged abuse was reported to gardaí in early 2021 and a criminal investigation followed.

A Garda spokeswoman confirmed that the force had investigated “a report of alleged sexual assault at a charity organisation” in the midlands. She said a file on the matter had been submitted to the DPP, who would decide whether to bring charges over the alleged abuse.

Current child protection standards in the Order of Malta have been in the spotlight following a case in recent years where two volunteers were jailed over the abuse of two 15-year-old boys.

A former Co Kildare volunteer, Scott Browne (32), was jailed for 9½ years in 2020 for sexually abusing the boys in separate incidents in 2018. Another volunteer from Co Kildare, Jordan Murphy (23), was jailed for 5½ years in 2022 for aiding and abetting Browne.

The teenage boys were abused after being incapacitated with a strong pain-relief drug Browne had taken from the Order of Malta. The Order of Malta had received two previous complaints about Browne allegedly sexually assaulting young male volunteers in the organisation prior to the abuse that led to his conviction. Despite the prior complaints he was only removed as a volunteer with the order when gardaí opened an investigation into the abuse of the 15-year-olds in May 2018.

An internal review last year, carried out on foot of the controversy, recommended that the organisation suspend any volunteer who is subject to an allegation and carry out a “prompt fact-finding investigation” as a preliminary response.

The organisation’s previous approach had been to suspend a member where it was deemed there was a potential risk to others.