Number contacting HSE helpline over cocaine use up 17% last year

The number of people contacting the Health Service Executive Drugs and Alcohol Helpline in relation to cocaine use increased by some 17 per cent last year to 981.

The service dealt with 5,412 contacts last year, more than in either 2020 or 2021. People concerned about alcohol abuse (2,411 contacts) accounted for more than 40 per cent of contacts, an increase of 9 per cent on 2021.

The HSE report shows there were fewer contacts last year in relation to substances such as benzodiazepines, heroin, methadone and codeine, while contacts about crack cocaine use have remained at a similar level in recent years at 56.

“It can be seen that contacts with the helpline are far more likely to be about male drug and alcohol users in all age brackets but particularly between the ages of 16-25 years and to a lesser extent for 26-45-year-old males,” states the report, compiled by helpline manager Aileen Dooley using data from helpline calls and emails received.

“Concerns about female drug and alcohol users fluctuate but peak between 16-25 years and rise again from those over 51 years.”

Almost half of those making contact with the HSE helpline last year did so on their own behalf, with 27 per cent saying they had already been in touch with other services or supports. There were 338 contacts from or about young people in relation to substance use last year, with cannabis, alcohol and cocaine the substances most likely to be an issue.

The report shows that per 100,000 of population, the top three areas from which people made contact with the helpline were CHO7 (Kildare/ West Wicklow, Dublin West, Dublin South City, and Dublin South West), CHO 9 (Dublin North, Dublin North Central, Dublin North West) and CHO 3 (Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary).

Most making contact wanted to access treatment, while the main psychosocial impact of their drug use was relationship break-up, ahead of other impacts such as anxiety and depression, missing work due to drug use and violence and aggression.