Church services

CATHEDRALS

Armagh -St Patrick’s Church of Ireland First Sunday after the Epiphany. Services at 10am Holy Communion (said; no sermon or hymns - traditional form), 11am Sung Eucharist (contemporary form) and 3:15pm Choral Evensong (sung). MON to SAT at 9:30am Morning Prayer (said). WEDNESDAY, as well as Saints and Holy Days at 9:30am Holy Communion, contemporary form. OPENING TIMES for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov- March) and until 5pm (April- Oct). Group tours must be pre-arranged with the Cathedral Steward. YOU WILL BE most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services; or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Shane Forster, Dean of St Patricks Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City - Further information is available by, visiting: www.stpatricks- cathedral.org

Belfast Cathedral (The Cathedral Church of St. Anne). On Sundays, the Cathedral is open for Choral Eucharist at 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. It is open for Afternoon Prayers from 1pm- 1:15pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Cathedral also hosts a Ministry of Healing service on a Friday at 1.00pm in the Hall. Visitors to St. Annes Cathedral are welcome to from Tuesday to Saturday at 10am- 4pm. (It will be closed to visitors during services). People of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us, Dean Stephen Forde. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin City - Sung Eucharist is at 11am and Choral Evensong is at 3:30pm each Sunday. Weekday services are at 10am (Said Morning Prayer via webcam), 12 Noon (Said Peace Prayers via webcam), 12:45pm (Said Eucharist via webcam) and 5pm (Said Evening Prayer via webcam), and 6pm (Choral Evensong - Thursdays during choir term). ALL ARE STILL WELCOME to join us online via webcam for our services. Visit christchurchcathedral.ie for further information. A warm welcome awaits you, The Very Revd Dermot Dunne, Dean of Christ Church Cathedral.

Cork City (St Finn Barres). Sunday Services are 11:15am (Choral Eucharist) and 3:30pm (Choral Evensong). Weekday and Saturday Services are at 12 noon (Said Eucharist). The Cathedral is also open to visitors from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5:30pm from Monday to Saturday. Very Rev. Nigel Dunne (Dean of Cork). For more information, visit: https://corkcathedral.webs.com/

Derry/Londonderry (Saint Columbs Cathedral) The First Sunday after the Epiphany -Sunday 8th January. Services are at 8am (Holy Communion) 11am (Choral Eucharist on 1st and 3rd Sundays, and Coral Matins on 2nd and 4th Sundays) 4pm (Choral Evensong). The Daily Office is said at 10.30am Mon, Wed, Thur and Fri (The Litany) in The Baptistery. The Eucharist is celebrated on Tuesday at 10.30am in The Bishop William Alexander Chapel. (For any changes to our regular services, please check the magazine online). www.stcolumbscathedral.org The Very Reverend Raymond Stewart, Dean

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick - Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity. The First Sunday after The Epiphany, Sunday 8th January at 11:30am (Holy Communion). Thursday 12th January at 10am, with Holy Communion. Evening Prayer is Mon- Fri at 5pm. YOU ARE VERY WELCOME to visit Down Cathedral - Monday to Saturday, between 10am and 4pm and on Sundays between 1pm and 4pm. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre, and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. DOWN CATHEDRAL is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship - not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese - but for all those in Ireland, and beyond, who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is, in effect, a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information. Very Rev Henry Hull, Dean

Enniskillen Co Fermanagh - St. Macartins Cathedral. Sunday 8th January - The First Sunday after the Epiphany. Services are at 9am and 11am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sundays and Morning Prayer on 2nd, 4th and 5th Sundays. Family Service is on 4th Sunday). Weekday services are at 11am on Thursdays (Holy Communion) and other services are as announced. The Very Rev Kenneth R J Hall, Dean of St. Macartins Cathedral. For further information, visit www.enniskillencathedral.com

Limerick City (St Mary’s Cathedral) Service of Worship is at 11:15am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Morning Prayer on 2nd and 4th). Morning Prayer is each Mon, Wed, Fri at Sat at 9am, and on Tuesdays at 10:30am. Service of Holy Communion on Thursday mornings at 10:30am. Join us online and visit www.saintmaryscathedral.ie for updates to our schedule. You will be most welcome The Very Revd Niall J. Sloane

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland THE FIRST SUNDAY AFTER THE EPIPHANY - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS sung by the Cathedral Choir- Responses: Sumsion, Stanford in C, Psalm: 39 vv 1-7, Rutter: What sweeter music. Preacher: The Very Revd N.J. Sloane, B.A., M.Phil., M.A., Chancellor. 15.15 EPIPHANY CAROLS- sung by the Cathedral Choir. 16.30 LA NATIVIT DU SEIGNEUR - David Leigh, the Cathedrals Organist and Assistant Master of the Music, will play Olivier Messiaens nine meditations on the birth of the Lord: La Nativit du Seigneur. The meditations paint a picture in sound to illustrate the events of the Christmas story; they provide us with inspiration to reflect and to pray in the Cathedral. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday - Friday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints Church, Belfast is located on University Street (near to Queen’s University) and Sunday Services are at 11:30am (St. Nicholas Church, Lisburn Road) and 7:30pm (ASC, University Street). We are proud to be hosting UniChurch Belfast every Sunday evening. This has a more relaxed feel and contemporary style. Join us for tea and coffee afterwards. You will be most welcome. Rev Trevor Johnston. Visit www.ascbelfast.com

All Saints Church, Dublin - Eucharistic Service is at 9:30am each Sunday. On the 4th Sunday of each month there is a Family Service at 10am. Wednesdays at 10am (Eucharistic Service). An evening service is held on the 2nd Sunday of each month (Wholeness and Healing Service). We are located on the Howth Road, next to Raheny Village, Dublin 5. All Welcome. Rev. Norman McCausland. Visit http://allsaintsraheny.org for more information

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Ardamine 10.15am (Holy Communion) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Morning Prayer)

Christ Church Bray Sunday Service is at 11am and also available to view live stream at www.churchservices.tv/christchurchbray. For full details of services please refer to our website www.christchurchbray.ie

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing. 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday). Theme, Epiphany Access on foot through St Audoen’s Park.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Service of the Word. Theme, Epiphany. Saturday 7 January, 11.00, Liturgy of the Church of South India.

St John the Evangelist, Park Avenue, Sandymount Sunday 8th January: The Baptism of The Lord: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Wednesday 11th January: Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City Sunday at 11am in person or online. All Welcome, Rev Sam Mawhinney. Church is located at the intersection of Earlsfort Terrace and Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Arklow Presbyterian Church Co Wicklow -join us online or in person at 10am, with tea and coffee after the service. We are located on the Dublin Road, about half a mile (800m) north of the Avoca Bridge. Programme for children during the service. All are welcome. Visit us at http://arklowpresbyterianchurch.com -Rev Michael Anderson

Athy and Carlow Presbyterian Churches 10am at Dublin Road, Athy and 11:30am at Athy Road, Carlow Town. (known locally as Scots Church). Carlow Presbyterian Church has a midweek fellowship night on Wednesdays at 8pm. Rev. Stephen Rea. All are welcome. Visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Cahir Presbyterian Church Co. Tipperary, meets at 12 noon at Abbey Street. Our church building is located on the left-hand-side, just before the railway bridge. All Welcome. Rev William Montgomery, (Fermoy Presbyterian).

Christ Church, Rathgar, Dublin Sunday at 10:30am. Located at the junction of Rathgar Road and Highfield Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Everyone welcome. To find out more, visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Clontarf and Scots, Dublin Sunday Service is at 11am. We are located opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie. All Welcome. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie to find out more.

Cootehill, Drum and Kilmount Co Monaghan at 10am, Cootehill, Co. Cavan at 11:15am, and Kilmount Co. Cavan at 12:30pm. Rev Daryl Edwards

Corboy Presbyterian Church Co Longford. We would like to invite you on Sundays at 10am to our Christ-centred worship service. Rev Daniel Reyes-Martin. We are located just off the N4; a little over 3 miles (5km) from Edgeworthstown. For more information, visit: corboychurch.com -we would be delighted to welcome you.

Cork -Aghada and Trinity Churches 10am at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co. Cork (about 20 mins south of Midleton) and 11:45am at Little William Street, Cork City (off York Street). All are welcome. Rev Richie Cronin. Visit our websites: Facebook.com/AghadaPresbyterian and www.presbyteriancork.com

Donabate and Balbriggan Co Dublin. We meet at 10:30am at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre and at 4:30pm at Balbriggan Clubs Community Centre. Everyone is welcome. Rev. Andy Carroll. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more and for directions

Donegal Town - Sunday at 11:30am at Meetinghouse Street, Donegal. Rev Stephen Richmond. All Welcome. Visit: https://donegalpresbyterianchurch.com for more information, or Telephone: 074 9721 113

Drogheda Presbyterian Church 10:30am. (Sunday School at 11am) Rev Damien Burke. All Welcome. We are located at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. Visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie -for regular updates, visit: www.facebook.com/droghedapresbyterianchurch

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church Co Dublin. 11am at York Road. For more information, visit: https://dl-pc.org/ or our Facebook page for regular updates, and online streaming.

Dundalk Presbyterian Church Co Louth -11am at Jocelyn Street. Rev Jonathan Porter -all welcome. Visit facebook.com/dundalkpresbyterianchurch

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church Co Fermanagh. Sunday at 11am, in person or online. We are located at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: https://enniskillenpresbyterianchurch.co.uk/ Rev David Cupples.

Fermoy Presbyterian Church Co Cork. We meet on Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. Our mission is to make disciples of Jesus by regularly meeting together to pray, study the Bible, worship and share our lives with each other and the local community. All are welcome. Rev William Montgomery. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fermoypresbyterian

Findlaters (Abbey Presbyterian Church) 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin City. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

First Monaghan Presbyterian Church is located at Old Cross Square, Monaghan Town, and our Sunday Service is at 11:30am in person or via live stream. To find out more, visit: https://www.firstmonaghanpci.org -Rev. Alan McQuade.

First Portadown Presbyterian Church Co. Armagh. Morning Service is at 11am and Sunday Evening Service is at 6:30pm. We meet at Watson Street, Portadown, and you can be assured of a warm welcome. Rev. Robin Brown. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Glennan and Monaghan (Ballyalbany) Glennan Church meets at 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan and Ballyalbany Church meets at 11:45am for tea and coffee followed by the service at 12 noon. Ballyalbany is located on the northern side of Monaghan Town. All are welcome. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.facebook.com/glennan.church or www.facebook.com/ballyalbany

Greystones Presbyterian Church Co. Wicklow. 11am at Trafalgar Road, Greystones; opposite St. Bridgets School. Rev. Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth and Malahide Presbyterian Church Co Dublin. 10am at Malahide and 11:45am in Howth. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee after the service. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more

Kilkenny Presbyterian Church 11am at New Road, Kilkenny City. Rev. Jonathan Currie. All Welcome. Further information available at: www.kilkennychurch.com

Lucan Presbyterian Church Co. Dublin -11am at Main Street, Lucan; with tea and coffee after the service. Lucan Presbyterian Church is a growing family of Christians who come from a variety of different church backgrounds, traditions and nationalities. Regardless of your age, background, experience or previous church connections, you are welcome to come and visit us. Rev. Richard Houston. For more information, visit; www.lpc.ie

Maynooth Presbyterian Church is known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship on Sundays at 10:30am at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth, Co. Kildare. On the first Sunday of the month we celebrate the Lord’s Supper (Communion). Rev Keith McCrory. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Mountmellick and Tullamore 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church (Parnell Street) and 12 noon at High Street, Tullamore. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. For further information, visit: tullamorepresbyterian.org

Mullingar Co. Westmeath Sunday at 11:30am. Rev Daniel Reyes-Martin. We are located at Raithin -opposite the Educate Together National School. Visit https://www.mullingarpresbyterian.com to find out more.

Naas Presbyterian Church Co Kildare. Sunday at 11am in person. Rev Mark Proctor. The church building is near the Post Office on Main Street, and opposite the Town Hall. For further information, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

Sligo Presbyterian Church we meet at 11:30am at Church Street, Sligo Town. Rev David Clarke. A warm welcome awaits you. Visit: sligopresbyterianchurch.ie or facebook.com/sligopresbyterianchurch

Smithborough Presbyterian Church Co Monaghan. 10am. Rev. Alan McQuade. We are located 6 miles (10km) west of Monaghan Town on the N54 toward Clones. On arrival in Smithborough, turn right toward Roslea (just before the petrol station) and we are located a further 100 yds on the right. You will be most welcome. Visit Facebook (Smithborough Presbyterian Church) to find our more.

St Andrew’s Belfast at the very heart of St. Andrews are two goals: to worship God, and to make and grow disciples of Jesus. All that we do as a church is focused on these two goals. We meet on Sundays at 11am at Rosetta Road, Belfast. For more information, visit: https://www.standrewsbelfast.com/

St Andrew’s Blackrock Co Dublin. Sundays at 9.45am for a traditional service of prayer and praise with contemporary Bible-based preaching. During the service there is a creche and Junior Church for children and young people aged 5 to 15 years. For more information, visit https://standrewschurchblackrock.ie -Rev Andrew Gill

St Andrew’s, Bray Co Wicklow. 11:30am at corner of Eglinton Road and Quinsborough Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All Welcome. Visit standrewschurchbray.com for more information. Rev. Andrew Gill

Wexford and Enniscorthy churches meet at 10am at Ann Street, Wexford Town, (Beside the Post Office) and 12 noon at Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in Ireland The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by God’s love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you, visit https://irishmethodist.org

Belfast Central Mission BCM is made up of two congregations -Grosvenor Hall and the nearby Sandy Row. Grosvenor Hall congregation meet for Sunday Worship at 11am each week. Lunchtime prayers each weekday at 1:15pm and Communion very Wednesday at 8am. Please do call in if you are in Belfast. For further information about our Christmas Services, visit: belfastcentralmission.org

Bray Methodist Church Co Wicklow. 10am at Florence Road, Bray. Rev Mark Forsyth.

Clontarf Methodist Church, Dublin 11:30am. All Welcome. Rev. Ivor Owens. Our church building is located at the bottom of St. Lawrences Road at Clontarf Road.

Dublin Central Mission (Abbey Street Methodist Church) Sunday Service is at 11am and Zoom fellowship meetings are on Sundays and Tuesdays at 7:30pm. Visit dublincentralmission.ie to find out more.

BLANCHARDSTOWN Methodist Church began in November 2008 as an outreach project of DCM. Since its formation, it has grown into a thriving, community-focused church, now located in the heart of Tyrrelstown. It serves an area of nearly 100,000 people and is home to a young and diverse community. Visit: https://blanchardstownmethodistchurch.com

Wicklow Methodist Church 11:45am at New Street, Convent Road, Wicklow Town. All Welcome. Rev Mark Forsyth.

BAPTIST

Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland is a Gospel Partnership of 117 independent local churches who have voluntarily agreed to work together. These churches represent a Baptist community of over 20,000 across Ireland - North and South. For further information and for a full list of congregations, please visit: www.baptistsinireland.org