Half of eviction notices are invalid, according to housing charity Threshold

Almost half of recent eviction notices examined by Threshold, after they were issued to tenants, were invalid, the housing charity said.

From July to September, Threshold supported 8,835 households and prevented 1,121 households from entering homelessness, including 1,758 adults and 1,185 children. Advisors answered over 12,000 calls and responded to over 2,500 webchats on behalf of private renters regarding tenancy issues.

During this period, more than 1,300 private renters sought Threshold’s help when they received a notice of termination from their landlord. Threshold advisors identified that 46 percent of notices were invalid.

The charity has seen a large increase in tenants seeking help in the first nine months of the year, with an average of one call to its helpline every 20 minutes from private renters facing eviction.

Each month, on average, some 472 private renters who were facing eviction sought assistance between January and September of this year, according to Threshold’s Q3 Impact Report.

“In the first nine months of the year, over 50 per cent of queries received by Threshold concerned security of tenure and tenancy termination,” Threshold chief executive John-Mark McCafferty said. “This level of queries surpassed the number received on the same issue for the entirety of 2021 and was over double the number received in 2020.”

The majority of eviction notices are issued by landlords who said they were selling their properties.

“We are continuing to see a large exodus of landlords from the private rental sector, resulting in fewer properties available to rent and fewer housing alternatives for households who are facing eviction,” he said. “Given the increasingly dire situation, it was necessary for the Government to introduce a ban on evictions to allow for short- and medium-term solutions to be implemented to combat the growing rental crisis.”

The Government needs to use the period of the ban, which lasts until next April, to not only slow the rate of evictions being served to private renters, but to increase the availability of affordable and secure homes, he said. “Failure to establish such measures will result in no improved outlook for private renters at the end of the eviction ban in Spring 2023.”

Threshold has called for a reduction to the Capital Gains Tax payable when a landlord sells a rental home with the tenant in situ to a local authority or approved housing body; a reduction on the rate of tax on rental incomes from properties subject to long-term lease agreements to increase security of tenure, with leases only terminable if there is wrongdoing by the tenant; and an increase in schemes and targets to return vacant homes for use in the rental sector and necessary measures to return properties from the short-term rental sector to the long-term rental sector.