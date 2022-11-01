Bishop apologises over controversial remarks by priest at Listowel Mass

A sermon given at Sunday mass in Listowel told how sexual sin was rampant - sex between two men and two women was a sin. Some people left the mass in protest.

The Bishop of Kerry Dr Ray Browne on Tuesday apologised over a controversial homily delivered to parishioners in Listowel on Sunday, saying the views expressed were not representative of Christianity.

Bishop Browne, in a statement posted on the diocesan website, said he was aware of “the deep upset and hurt” caused. He apologised to all who were offended.

“The views expressed do not represent the Christian position. The homily at a regular weekend parish Mass is not appropriate for such issues to be spoken of in such terms. I regret that this has occurred while a parish pilgrimage to the Holy Land is taking place,” the bishop said, in an apparent reference to the fact that the parish priest, Canon Declan O’Connor, is away on pilgrimage.

The controversial homily was delivered by retired priest Fr Seán Sheehy at the 11.30am Mass on Sunday. Locals said there had also been a similar homily, though not as forceful, by Fr Sheehy at the Saturday vigil Mass.

A number of people left the church during the Sunday Mass, which was attended by around 200 people. The Mass was also live streamed. Parents whose children are altar servers and whose children attended the Masses are also said to be extremely upset .

The congregation at St Mary’s Church was told how sexual sin was rampant - sex between two men and two women was a sin and transgenderism was described as “lunatic”. The priest also referred to the “promotion of abortion” as sinful.

However, repentance would save people from Satan and his wiles and ways, according to Fr Sheehy, who was deputising for parish priest Fr O’Connor.

Fr Sheehy also said how a mother told him she felt the HSE, in distributing condoms to her 17-year-old daughter from a van on a night out in Tralee, was promoting promiscuity.

A number of people left the mass in protest at the priest’s remarks. “Those of you who happen to be leaving today, God help you is all I have to say,” said the priest.

Fr Sheehy, who returned to Kerry from Baton Rouge in Louisiana in 2007, came to prominence previously after an outry when he shook hands with and gave character reference for convicted sex offender Danny Foley of Meen, Listowel, in Tralee Circuit Court in 2009.