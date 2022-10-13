Moving refugees at short notice may be ‘unavoidable’ this winter, Department of Children says

Three-month-old Antonina with his mother Khrustieva after the announcement that they would be allowed stay in Killarney on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Don MacMonagle

Transferring Ukrainian refugees from one location to another at relatively short notice might be “unavoidable” this winter, the Department of Children has said, despite the practice being criticised by a Government Minister on Wednesday.

A plan by Minister for Children and Integration Roderic O’Gorman to move 135 Ukrainian women and children from Killarney, Co Kerry to Westport in Co Mayo — with less than 48 hours’ notice — was set aside on Wednesday following strong local opposition and an intervention by Minister for Education Norma Foley.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys also criticised the proposal, describing it as “unacceptable” and saying it shouldn’t happen again.

However, the Department of Children has indicated the sheer numbers of refugees from Ukraine — and also asylum seekers from elsewhere — who have come to Ireland this year has put the system at risk of being overwhelmed.

A spokesman said that the reality was that such situations as happened in Killarney “may be unavoidable as hotel contracts end and accommodation options becomes tighter”.

The department said the wider situation in regards to accommodation remains “extremely challenging”.

It said that the transit centre at Citywest was nearing capacity and the possibility of a pause on entry to new arrivals to that centre due to a nationwide shortage of accommodation could not be discounted.

“Ireland is now accommodating 55,000 people, between those fleeing Ukraine as well International Protection applicants. This compares to a total of 7,500 last year,” it said.

The number of Ukrainian refuges and people from around the world seeking international protection has increased dramatically in recent weeks. There were 342 asylum applications last week alone and 1,500 Ukrainians arrived in the same week, over twice the rate recorded during September.

Of the 15,500 people international protection applicants in accommodation at present, some 2,500 are from Georgia, which is deemed a safe country.

The Department of Justice confirmed on Wednesday is had resumed deportations after a hiatus of three years during the Covid emergency. A number of people against whom orders have been served have been deported on scheduled flights in recent weeks. In addition, regulations will be completed shortly which will allow authorities here to “fast-track” the decision-making process for applicants from “safe countries”, shortening it from several years to several months.

‘I can’t pack my bags’

It is understood the agreement not to proceed with the Mayo relocation was reached following discussions between Mr O’Gorman and Ms Foley who is based in Kerry. Efforts began on Wednesday to move the Ukrainian refugees from their current accommodation — a hotel — to other locations in Killarney, including B&Bs, to make way for the new arrivals.

A number of Ukrainian women had vowed not to get on the bus. Many have jobs locally, including Hanna Bieliavieva, who arrived in Killarney with her two sons, aged six and eight, from a camp in Poland in March. Originally from Kharkiv, she is working as an accommodation assistant at Hotel Killarney. Other women work in pharmacies, in hotels and in retail.

“I’m alone. I don’t have husband. My father and mother are in Kharkiv,” Hanna, who is known as Anna, said.

She said she was happy in Killarney. “I have good work. My children are in a very good school. No, I can’t pack my bags,” she said. Hanna described the plans to move her family to Mayo as like a tree being uprooted.

Commenting on the change of plan, Ms Humphreys said: “I know Minister O’Gorman has said they won’t have to move now, and I think for someone to get only 48 hours’ notice is not acceptable to be straight with you. There are kids in school.”

Asked if it should happen again, she said: “No it shouldn’t really ... Sometimes these decisions are made for the right reasons and there are unintended consequences ... [but] that was wrong and it was right to reverse it.”

The mayor of Killarney, Niall Kelleher who was to the fore in seeking a reversal of the decision to move the Ukrainian women and children from the town, spoke of the “challenges” now facing Killarney. More than just beds were required, he said as he called for additional GPs to be employed at health practices.