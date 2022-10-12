Ukrainian refugees to remain in Kerry after Government decides against move to Mayo

Minister for Education Norma Foley: 'I think it is hugely important where we have families from Ukraine who were so well integrated that we afford them every opportunity to continue to grow and nurture those ties they have made with local communities'. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

A group of 135 Ukrainian women and children who were told they would be sent from Killarney to Westport have been told this morning that they can remain in Kerry.

It is understood that the agreement was reached following discussions between the Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman and Minister for Education Norma Foley this morning.

The group of some 135 Ukrainian women and children living in a Killarney hotel for the past six months were informed on Monday they would be bussed to Westport at noon today.

One woman who was living in Killarney since April said she was given less than 48-hours’ notice that she would moved to Co Mayo.

This was to make way for almost 200 male asylum seekers who have been bussed to their accommodation in Killarney from Citywest, Dublin.

It is understood the Ukrainian refugees will remain in Killarney but in different accommodation.

Speaking this morning, Minister Foley said: “I welcome the decision of my Cabinet colleague Minster Roderic O’Gorman and wish to express my thanks for the manner in which he has engaged with me on this matter as Minister for Education.

“This is the right decision. I think it is hugely important where we have families from Ukraine who were so well integrated that we afford them every opportunity to continue to grow and nurture those ties they have made with local communities.”