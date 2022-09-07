Some asylum seekers sleeping rough due to accommodation shortage

The Irish Refugee Council said it was assisting a group of approximately 27 people in trying to find accommodation as of late afternoon on Wednesday. File photograph: Getty

Some asylum seekers who have recently arrived into the State have been sleeping rough due to a shortage of accommodation.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth confirmed that accommodation available to the Department “reached capacity last week” as a result of the “sustained high number of people seeking accommodation”.

“As a result of this, available accommodation had to be prioritised for International Protection applicants with specific vulnerabilities,” spokeswoman for the Department said.

The Department has an agreement with Sport Ireland to utilise part of its Abbotstown facility, which is expected to become operational on Wednesday evening.

As a result of the extra accommodation, the Department believes it will be “able to resume offering accommodation to all international protection applicants who present.”

The Irish Refugee Council (IRC) said it was assisting a group of approximately 27 people in trying to find accommodation as of late afternoon on Wednesday. A spokeswoman said these numbers will “likely increase as the day progresses”.

“However, we are a small NGO and charity who do not have the resources to provide accommodation for protection applicants. We hope that the Sport Ireland Campus at Abbotstown in Dublin which is being prepared will be ready today,” the spokeswoman said.

Since February, almost 37,500 people who have fled the crisis in Ukraine have sought accommodation from the State, alongside 15,000 international protection applicants currently requiring accommodation.

This means the Department is now accommodating more than 51,000 people, compared to 7,500 this time last year.

While there had been situations before where protection applicants could not immediately be placed in reception centres, temporary alternatives were usually provided, the IRC spokeswoman said.

“To have the State totally failing to provide protection applicants with anywhere else to sleep but the streets, in this weather, is unprecedented.”

The situation represented a “breakdown” in Ireland’s reception of people seeking protection and was “deeply concerning and unacceptable,” she added.

The State has legal obligations to uphold the right to asylum and reception and was “currently in breach of the Reception Conditions Directive”

“For people fleeing conflict, war and persecution to find themselves homeless represents a failure in our policies and systems. We strongly urge the Government to meet its obligations under the law and to prioritise the health, safety and dignity of those exercising their right to seek international protection.”