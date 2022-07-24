‘Disproportionate’ decision to halt visa-free travel for refugees criticised

Government’s decision to strip visa-free travel rights from refugees could badly impact the lives of refugees already in Ireland who need to travel to European countries for work or family emergencies, the Irish Refugee Council has warned. Photograph: PA

The decision to strip visa-free travel rights from refugees travelling into Ireland is “regressive and disproportionate” and could badly impact the lives of people already in Ireland who need to travel to European countries for work or family emergencies, the Irish Refugee Council (IRC) has warned.

Legal experts have advised the IRC that the Council of Europe agreement on visa-free travel for refugees, which Ireland has now temporarily opted out of, is based on reciprocity. Thus, if other participating EU states reciprocate on this decision, refugees legally living and working in Ireland will no longer be able to travel to these countries without visas.

“This is an additional and very significant negative consequence of suspending participation in the agreement,” IRC director Nick Henderson said. “It is unclear if this impact was considered when the decision to suspend participation was being prepared. It’s certainly disproportionate and regressive and has very real consequences for people coming here, as well as refugees in Ireland.”

Delays of at least two years in processing naturalisation applications means refugees, who have already spent at least two years going through the asylum system before applying to become Irish citizens, could be blocked from visa-free travel for years, said Mr Henderson.

Evgeny Shtorn, a sociologist and activist with refugee status, contacted the Minister for Justice this week highlighting how the suspension of visa-free travel only served to further remind refugees of “how insignificant we are”.

In an email Mr Shtorn said he would no longer be able to travel without a visa until his application for Irish citizenship, which he submitted 16 months ago, is approved.

“All those years through the pandemic I was working full time, paying my taxes, trying to buy local and spend local, support local,” he wrote. “I was doing everything to support the country that saved my life ... but three days ago, I was deprived of my well-deserved right to go on a holiday that I had already planned, booked and paid for.”

The Government’s decision “reminds me once again, like when I was in direct provision, how insignificant I am here, how little rights I have, and how easily those that I have can be taken away from me, despite all my commitment and all my contribution to this country”, he said.

Travelling to most European countries will now be just as difficult as trying to secure a visa to enter Britain or Northern Ireland, something which, Mr Shtorn said, is currently “absolutely impossible” and “extremely expensive” for refugees in Ireland.

John Lannon, chief executive of migrant support organisation Doras, expressed concern about the temporary nature of the suspension because Ireland has a “poor record of correcting temporary measures. We only need to look at direct provision to see that.”

Many people who come to Ireland seeking asylum from war or persecution are separated from family members who end up scattered across Europe, he said. “Travel is an important mechanism for families who are displaced to stay connected. We know this is distressing for people who have already come to us asking questions about how this could restrict their ability to travel and see others.”

This decision, he added, only further widens the gap between how Ukrainians are treated in comparison to people who come from any other countries seeking protection.