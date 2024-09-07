Croke Villas saga nears end after decades of delays

Croke Villas, a 1960s flat complex beside Croke Park, was officially opened by Princess Grace and Prince Rainier of Monaco in 1961. Photograph: Alan Betson

One of Dublin city’s most contentious and protracted housing regeneration projects is finally close to resolution with the publication of plans for the redevelopment of Croke Villas in Ballybough.

The 1960s flat complex, situated beside Croke Park, was designated for demolition and reconstruction in the late 1990s, but fell foul of failed public-private partnership (PPP) deals, judicial review proceedings and disputes over the development of a handball alley.

Dublin City Council now plans to build a social housing complex on the site comprising 52 one and two-bed apartments. The plans are available for public consultation until September 18th, after which they will be presented to city councillors for formal approval.

The complex of 79 flats, on Sackville Avenue off Ballybough Road, was officially opened by Princess Grace and Prince Rainier of Monaco in 1961, but had become overcrowded and neglected within just two decades.

READ MORE

In the early 2000s the council proposed a regeneration programme and in 2005 decided to utilise a PPP model, where private development on part of the site would be used to offset the cost of building social housing.

A detenanting programme got under way in 2006 and Bennett Developments was chosen as the preferred bidder for the project. In December 2008, with about half the flats empty, the deal collapsed, with the council saying it had been unable to conclude negotiations with the developer due to the “prevailing economic climate and global credit crunch”.

Several other PPP social housing regeneration schemes, including at O’Devaney Gardens and St Michael’s Estate, were abandoned for similar reasons earlier in 2008.

In late 2010 the council determined it was “extremely unlikely that Croke Villas will be redeveloped in the foreseeable future”. However, in 2012 renewed hope came with the GAA offering to buy part of the site to develop a new “processional entrance” to Croke Park and a new handball centre, with the proceeds used to part-fund new homes.

A €6.4 million deal was reached in early 2015, but it required sign-off from then minister for housing Alan Kelly, who had in December 2014 put forward a plan to use the empty flats for homeless accommodation. Councillors opposed Mr Kelly’s plan and he eventually approved the deal in October 2015.

The plans became mired in a dispute between the GAA and the local handball community over the new sports facility. This was eventually resolved in September 2016 following a mediation process chaired by former taoiseach Bertie Ahern.

Plans were drawn up for 61 social homes, expected to cost about €24 million, and these were approved by councillors in December 2017 following public consultation.

However, in 2018 a legal challenge was mounted by four local residents who claimed the council had not properly assessed planning and traffic issues. These largely related to the new route to the stadium, which was part of the project, rather than the regeneration of Croke Villas.

The judicial review proceedings were determined in the council’s favour in July 2020, paving the way for the new homes.

The council decided to nominate Croke Villas for inclusion in the Government’s PPP housing programme and this was approved by the Minister for Housing in July 2022. However, by that time, a new city development plan had come into force and it was decided a new planning application was required.

While the latest plans are broadly similar, the scheme now available for public consultation omits basement car parking and changes building alignments to allow for some on-street parking.

The council said the cost of the development would be subject to a procurement process. Construction is expected to start in early 2026 and be completed before the end of 2027.