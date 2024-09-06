Ireland’s first age-friendly housing estate aims to ‘future-proof’ development as the population gets older

Mary Hayes helps Ann Kelly try out the outdoor exercise equipment with other residents of Castlefen Estate, in Sallins, Co Kildare. Photograph: Alan Betson

Ireland’s first age-friendly housing estate has been unveiled in Co Kildare and will serve as a model for similar projects in the future.

Castlefen, outside Sallins, is a mixed estate build in the 1990s where about 10 per cent of the population is over the age of 65.

Many of those who moved into the estate when it was first built are now approaching old age and the local residents’ association decided to do something about it. The plan for change was first mooted in 2019, with a walkability audit, and has now been completed.

Castlefen residents’ association chairman John McLoughlin said they wanted to “future-proof” the estate and noticed there were many hazards for elderly people in the area.

The pathways around the estates were becoming increasingly difficult to navigate. There were uneven pavements and poorly marked crossing points. Moreover, the absence of dedicated parking spots meant many elderly residents had a long walk from their cars to their homes.

Resdients pass yarn-bombed trees on their way to the ribbon-cutting ceremony in the estate. Photograph: Alan Betson

The process, which was funded by Kildare County Council and Age Friendly Ireland, involved the widening of footpaths, the clear marking of crossing points and the installation of speed bumps and sloped kerbing. Paths regarded as hazardous were resurfaced and outdoor gym equipment installed.

Tuath Housing constructed 29 homes in the estate to be suitable for people as they grow older.

Speaking at the unveiling of the age-friendly estate, Mr McLoughlin said “our seniors have inspired us to dream bigger. Their stories of resilience and perseverance have led us to ensure that Castlefen is a place where intergenerational connections are made,” he said.

“Castlefen Age Friendly Estate is a shining example of how a simple conversation can lead to transformative change. What began as a casual discussion among neighbours soon sparked a community-wide effort to make our estate safer, more accessible and more inclusive of all residents, particularly our senior members.”

Age Friendly Ireland national programme manager Dr Emer Coveney said the estate was the first in the country to get official age-friendly recognition.

The changes to the estate had been driven by the residents themselves through the walkability audit, she added.

“It’s very novel to have it being driven by the residents in partnership with the local authority and the other agencies that are represented on the age-friendly alliance,” she said.

“We will promoting it as a model of good practice for other local authority areas. We have a national network of the programme managers and we will be bringing it to that network and we have technical advisers in each local authority as well. We often use a local project to develop a pilot, and we can roll that out in the region.”