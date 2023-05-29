Blanchardstown fire ‘began on balcony’ as residents face accommodation fears

Residents at apartment block in Blanchardstown near Dublin in the aftermath of the fire on Sunday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A fire that has caused damage and left a number of residents unable to return to their accommodation in Blanchardstown, west Dublin, “began on a balcony and spread externally”, with smoke damage to be assessed on Monday, local TD Jack Chambers has said.

Mr Chambers, a Minister for State, told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that he understood support and accommodation would be provided for families affected. Praising the “really quick and comprehensive response” of the emergency services, he said: “I was in contact with senior management at Fingal County Council yesterday who informed me that they were coordinating the response with Dublin Fire Brigade and the management company and were able to provide support and accommodation for families that were directly affected.”

The fire broke out on Sunday afternoon at the Falcon’s View apartment complex next to the Crowne Plaza hotel, on the outskirts of Blanchardstown Shopping Centre. It was quickly contained by emergency services with no reported injuries.

“Some of the other residents that were evacuated were able to return to their properties last evening. My understanding is that the fire began on a balcony and spread externally, and obviously there is some smoke damage to their properties and that will have to be assessed through the day,” Mr Chambers said.

Fingal County Council will work with the management company on ensuring that those that have been directly affected are accommodated over the coming weeks, he added. Mr Chambers said he would work with Fingal Council to provide any support and assistance he can.

“It’s such a difficult situation for all the families that have been affected. I’m relieved that nobody has been injured,” he said.

Earlier, resident Kiowa Daly said he believed it could be a few weeks before he and his girlfriend could move back into their apartment because of the smoke damage. Late last night his girlfriend, accompanied by his mother, went back to the apartment when given the go-ahead by Dublin Fire Brigade.

“The damage was extensive inside the apartment,” he said. The kitchen was completely destroyed.” Fortunately the bedroom was at the rear of the building and there was minimal damage other than smoke so they were able to retrieve clothes, laptops and other items.

Emergency services deal with the damage on Sunday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Mr Daly said it had been difficult to process what happened. He and his girlfriend were fortunate that they could stay with his family until their apartment became available again.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy meanwhile said the blaze was a reminder of the need for action on potential building defects.

“The fire in Blanchardstown underscores the need for urgency by the government in addressing fire defects in apartments and defects,” he said in a statement. “It is now almost a year since [Housing Minister Darragh] O’Brien received the report from the Working Group to examine defects in housing. But we still have no scheme in place to provide emergency funding for work that is urgently needed to protect safety.”