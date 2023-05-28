Ireland

Emergency services called to fire in Blanchardstown apartment block

Dublin Fire Brigade and gardaí responding to incident in Falcon’s View apartment building

The apartment block in Blanchardstown, Co Dublin. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade/Twiter

Jack Power
Sun May 28 2023 - 18:26

Several units from Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) are responding to a fire that has broken out in a large apartment block in Blanchardstown, west Dublin.

The fire in the Falcon’s View apartment building is believed to have started on Sunday afternoon.

In a post on Twitter, DFB said seven units were currently attending the fire. “Smoke is visible but we have firefighters on scene dealing with the incident,” it said.

A Garda spokeswoman said gardaí were at the scene to assist the fire brigade units, but no further details were available.

