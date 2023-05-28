Emergency services called to fire in Blanchardstown apartment block

Several units from Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) are responding to a fire that has broken out in a large apartment block in Blanchardstown, west Dublin.

The fire in the Falcon’s View apartment building is believed to have started on Sunday afternoon.

In a post on Twitter, DFB said seven units were currently attending the fire. “Smoke is visible but we have firefighters on scene dealing with the incident,” it said.

A Garda spokeswoman said gardaí were at the scene to assist the fire brigade units, but no further details were available.