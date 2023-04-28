Number of homeless in State reaches 11,988, latest figures show

The Government decided against extending an eviction ban last month, which meant evictions resumed on a staggered basis from April 1st. Photograph: Alan Betson

The number of homeless people in the State living in emergency accommodation has increased to 11,988, latest figures show.

The figures show some 8,516 adults and 3,472 children were in emergency accommodation last month, such as hostels, family hubs, hotel rooms or bed and breakfasts.

This is an increase of 246 on the number of people recorded as homeless by local authorities the previous month.

There were 11,742 people recorded as homeless in the month of February, which included 3,373 children. The number of people sleeping in emergency accommodation in Dublin was 8,588.

READ MORE

There were also more than 80 people recorded as sleeping rough in March, according to a count published by the Dublin Region Homeless Executive last week.

The Government decided against extending an eviction ban last month, which meant evictions resumed on a staggered basis from April 1st. Opposition politicians and housing organisations have warned the decision will lead to an increase in people being evicted into homelessness.

Organisations working with people facing homelessness warn emergency accommodation is full, leaving the system unable to cope with any significant increase in people or families presenting as homeless.

The department figures do not include the more than 500 asylum seekers the State has been unable to accommodate since their arrival into the country this year, many of whom have been left sleeping rough on the streets.