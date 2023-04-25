Housing crisis: development levies suspended in bid to drive down building costs

Details of the revised plan were contained in a series of memos put to Cabinet on Tuesday morning from the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

The Cabinet has signed off on a range of additional measures under the Housing for All Plan which, it suggested, will make it cheaper to build and refurbish homes, speed up home building and drive down building costs.

Among the proposals are the scrapping of development levies to stimulate more building activity, higher grants to bring more vacant property back into use and expedited work under the cost rental scheme.

It commits to reducing the cost of construction by scrapping the development levies required to connect new homes with roads, water and other services, and subsidising development levies, saving up to the value of €12,650 per home on average.

The proposals also commit to increasing the pace at which vacant and derelict properties are renovated for new housing by increasing the grants to cut the cost of restoring empty homes and making it easier to apply.

The Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant will be increased from €30,000 to €50,000 for vacant properties and from €50,000 to €70,000 for derelict properties, extended to cover houses built up to 2007, and will be available for properties intended for rental as well as owner-occupied.

Government financing of the construction of affordable apartments under Cost Rental is proposed to get work started on thousands of affordable apartments to rent which have planning permission but which are not being progressed.

The Government has agreed to commit up to €750 million via the Land Development Agency and other providers as part of this initiative to complete 4,000 to 6,000 additional affordable apartments under the Cost Rental system.

“At the moment about 400 people are buying their first home every week, which is the highest since the Celtic Tiger,” the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said at the launch of the revised plan.

He suggested that Ireland now has “the best social housing output since the 1970s. After a slowdown, commencements are bouncing back. And we are likely to meet our overall target again this year.”

However, he accepted that more needed to be done to tackle the housing and homelessness crisis.

“We know that merely meeting our own targets won’t be enough. We have a huge deficit in housing and we’re playing catch up. Our mission is to restore the social contract and make home ownership affordable for the majority again,” he added.

He said that Housing Package approved by Cabinet today was about “accelerating Housing for All” adding that it had flowed “from the interim advice to Government of the Housing Commission in February and the Housing Summit back in January.

“We expect these actions will have an immediate impact and increase the number of homes built in the coming years. It should move the dial in terms of those unactivated planning permissions and might be the difference in a young couple taking on a vacant or derelict property, making the best use of our existing housing stock.”

The Tánaiste, Micheál Martin said the supply of new homes was “ultimately the solution” and said the Government was “making record investment available again this year to give more people, and families, secure, and affordable homes, and to boost the construction of new homes at scale.”

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien highlighted what he said were “a range of major innovations through Housing for All, including the First Home Scheme, which has granted support to 1,336 buyers during its short existence, and the new – and very popular - vacancy grant.”

He claimed the administration had made a “strong start to delivering affordable housing under Housing for All” adding that this year there would be “more homes delivered for affordable purchase or rent as the pace of delivery quickens.”