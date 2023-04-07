Dublin City Council investigates 1,600 suspected illegal short-term lets

Almost 1,600 Dublin homes have been investigated by Dublin City Council as suspected illegal short-term lets since legislation to curb Airbnb-style holiday accommodation came into force in 2019.

Airbnb, the best-known online platform for holiday rental of apartments, lists more than 1,000 properties for rent in Dublin city, with availability varying depending on the time of year.

However, since mid-2019 just 36 property owners have sought permission from the council for short-term letting. Almost half of these applications (17) were made in 2019, with six in 2020, five in 2021, four in 2022 and four so far this year. The council has granted permission in just eight cases.

Since July 2019, Dublin property owners must secure planning permission to provide short-term or holiday letting, unless it is in their own home which they rent out for less than 90 days a year.

The council has set up a dedicated division in its planning enforcement section to police the use of homes for tourist rental. To date, it has investigated 1,600 properties which it suspects are being used for unauthorised short-term letting.

On foot of these investigations the council has issued 1,770 warning letters advising owners the council believes them to be in breach of the planning legislation and directing them to regularise their position. More than one warning letter may be sent to a property owner in some instances, giving them an opportunity to stop their illegal business.

The council has had considerable success with this approach it said. “To date, a successful resolution has been achieved in respect of approximately 1,464 cases. These cases have been resolved and closed following the commencement of and compliance with enforcement requirements.”

Enforcement notices

Property owners who do not heed the warning letters are issued with enforcement notices ordering them to stop the unauthorised letting by a particular date. The council has issued 62 enforcement notices, with the balance of cases remaining under investigation.

The council has initiated court action in relation to six properties, where the owners failed to comply with enforcement notices. The owners face penalties of up to €5,000 or six months imprisonment, or both if convicted. In four of these cases the illegal use ceased following the initiation of legal proceedings, the council said. Last May it secured its first conviction when Judge Anthony Halpin imposed a €1,000 fine and costs of €3,459 against Complete Guest Management Ltd, arising from the letting of apartment 18 Adelaide Square, Whitefriar Street, Dublin 8.

Its second case is due in court next month. The council said it could not provide any details of this case due to the ongoing legal proceedings.