Homeless numbers in State drop by 12 to 11,742 – but Dublin figure rises

The number of people homeless in the State fell slightly in February to 11,742 - a drop of 12 individuals from the previous month - but it continues to increase in Dublin, latest figures show.

The data published on Friday by the Department of Housing shows a new high in the number of homeless, single adults of which there were 5,736 – the biggest number since current records began in 2014.

In January there were 5,670 adults without children in emergency accommodation.

During the week of February 20th-26th there were 8,369 adults and 3,373 children in emergency accommodation. Among these were 1,599 families of which 876 (53 per cent) were headed by lone parents.

These numbers represent a 23 per cent increase in the total number of homeless in a year – from 9,492 in February 2022. The number of families in homelessness has risen by 35.5 per cent in a year – from 1,180, while the number of single adults has gone up by 17 per cent, from 4,907.

The small reduction of 12 in the overall number between January and February appears to have been achieved through a slight reduction in families and children in homelessness outside Dublin. Overall the number of children fell from 3,431 in January to 3,373, and families from 1,609 to 1,599.

In Dublin, however, numbers continue to climb across most cohorts. The total in emergency accommodation in the capital was 8,588 in February, including 2,576 children in 1,169 families.

This compares with 8,523 homeless in Dublin in January – including 2,577 children in 1,165 families. The number of single adults increased from 3,943 to 4,004 in one month

Compared with February 2022, the total increase in homeless numbers in Dublin is 28 per cent – from 6,707. In children the year-on-year increase is 29 per cent, from 1,196; in families it’s 37 per cent, from 851, and in single people it’s 23 per cent from 3,256.