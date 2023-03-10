Longer eviction ban would be harder to ‘get out of’, says Donohoe

Paschal Donohoe said the decision to end the eviction ban was one that required “an awful lot of an explanation” and acknowledgment that there was risk and difficulties in the short term.

Leaving the eviction ban in place beyond the end of this month would mean “less rental accommodation available in the future”, as well making it more difficult to “get out” of the moratorium, Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe has said.

“I’m very much aware of the very difficult consequences that a decision like this could have,” Mr Donohoe told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland on Friday.

“But I ultimately believe that if the moratorium was extended, we would have less rental accommodation available in the future. And the challenges of today will become even harder tomorrow.

“This is the reason why over the last number of months, the Government has made great effort. Seeing over 5,000 new homes have been built, converting 1,500 empty local authority homes into accommodation that can be used and leasing an additional 600 homes across the country.

READ MORE

“This is a decision that I know has weighed heavily on all who have been involved in it and were very much aware of exactly the risks.”

Mr Donohoe said that the decision to end the eviction ban was one that required “an awful lot of an explanation” and acknowledgment that there was risk and difficulties in the short term.

In reference to criticism of the lifting of the eviction ban from Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness, Mr Donohoe said it was his opinion that if the moratorium had been extended for another quarter or another half a year, “it would have been even more difficult to get out of it at that point. And the impact on the future supply of rental accommodation would have been even worse”.

“I’m seriously aware of how many people could be and will be in those circumstances in the weeks and months ahead. But when we brought in the moratorium on evictions, we did say it was a short-term measure,” said Mr Donohoe. “And I also have a responsibility to be aware of those families, those workers who want additional rental accommodation in the month and in the years ahead. And it’s my considered judgment that if we extended a moratorium, it would be even harder to meet those needs later on this year and in the years ahead.

“I very much appreciate the risks, the challenges that a decision like this can create. But it’s why we’re going ahead in our efforts to build more homes. And it’s also why we need to avoid doing things that lead to even less rental accommodation being available later on this year.

“So we will do two things. Firstly, for approved housing bodies. The Government agreed last week changes to allow to help them with the borrowing efforts they need to supply more cost rental accommodation and other forms of accommodation in the time ahead and approved housing bodies from many parts of our country, supplying between 30 per cent and 50 per cent of the new rental accommodation that we need in relation to how we will deal with local authorities.

“This is why Minister [for Housing Darragh] O’Brien met the local authorities last week to emphasise to them the importance of this scheme being expanded. And it’s also why I’ve agreed with Minister O’Brien that we will increase the budget that he has available to him. We will change that to make more money available to local authorities so they can expand that scheme.”

Since the announcement that the eviction ban would not be extended, the tenant-in-situ scheme has been cited by both Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister O’Brien as a key mechanism to protect the poorest households from homelessness in the event of termination notices. The scheme empowers councils to buy home offered by landlords who are selling up and where their tenant is in receipt of the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP), or the Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS). The Government says 1,500 homes will be bought under it this year.

That will require a sharp increase in the trend recorded so far since Minister O’Brien restored the scheme last April, as figures obtained by The Irish Times show that that just 13 homes out of more than 400 offered to Dublin local authorities were bought under the scheme in recent months.