Eviction ban: Should it be extended? Tell us what you think and how it impacts you

Are you a renter fearful about the end of the eviction ban next month? Or a property owner who has been unable to issue notice to tenants and is concerned about its extension? Tell us how the decision will impact you. Photograph: iStock

The eviction ban is set to expire within weeks, with fears of a deluge of notices being issued to thousands of tenants. The Government is under pressure to extend the winter measure, but there are concerns an extension could make the rental market worse.

Are you a renter fearful about the end of the eviction ban next month? Or a property owner who has been unable to issue notice to tenants and is concerned about its possible extension? Tell us how the decision will impact you.

Tenants: Do you think the Government should extend the ban on evictions beyond March 31st? Do you think your landlord could issue notice? What has the eviction ban meant for your peace of mind?

Landlords: How has the winter ban impacted you and what do you think the Government should do? If the ban is extended would it make you think about selling up and could it make the market worse?

READ MORE

The March 31st deadline is leaving many renters “in a panic”, the Dáil heard this week. “The first thing you do in a crisis is not make that crisis worse,” Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy said. “There’s a very real fear that that’s exactly what’s about to happen.”

However Tánaiste Micheál Martin said there was a “real issue” the Government could make the situation “much worse” and they wanted to build up supply, citing 21,000 home sales last year involving landlords.

You can let us know what you think using this form.

Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.