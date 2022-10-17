Plans for ‘time-bound’ eviction ban set to come before Cabinet

Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien: 'What we’re looking at is what effective time-bound measures we could take to assist while we’re building up overall supply.' File image: Liam McBurney/PA

The three Coalition leaders will meet to discuss proposals for a time-bound eviction ban on Monday evening, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has confirmed.

Opposition parties and charities in the sector have called for the introduction of a ban due to record levels of homelessness, combined with the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr O’Brien said he has worked with the attorney general on the issue and has put forward proposals to the three leaders. It is understood the proposals would then be brought to Cabinet on Tuesday.

“The context of any proposed ban and how it looks will be discussed by the three leaders this evening. That will be worked through. I’ve obviously worked with the attorney general and his colleagues to see what we can do as a time-bound measure,” he told reporters on Monday.

READ MORE

“We obviously have an acute accommodation crisis right now, obviously within our homeless cohort but also within emergency accommodation due to our arrivals from Ukraine and other IPAS [International Protection Accommodation Services] countries. What we’re looking at is what effective time-bound measures we could take to assist while we’re building up overall supply.”

Speaking at the Dublin Fire Brigade training institute in Marino where he was launching Fire Safety Week 2022, Mr O’Brien said the Government has to be “very conscious” that any potential ban does not have “unintended consequences” such as reducing supply in the private rental sector.

“That’s what I’ve said before in relation to the notion of blanket or open eviction bans can have a negative effective with regard to further reducing supply. We’ve seen that. We’ve seen individual landlords continue to leave the market since 2016, probably about 10,000 tenancies.”

A new report by the Simon Communities of Ireland, published on Monday, found there were just 35 properties were available to rent by people reliant on the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme in September, the lowest since they began keeping record seven years ago.

Mr O’Brien said the Government created about 600 new HAP tenancies last month.

“I’ve always said, I said this in opposition and I said it in Government, I don’t want the State relying on HAP. We need to build up our own housing stock, and that’s actually what we’re doing,” he added.

The Government is also under increasing pressure to accommodate the record level of refugees in the State, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

One proposal to be considered by Government as part of an attempt to find space for Ukrainian refugees is for people living in direct provision centres and who are working full-time to be charged rent or fees.

Mr O’Brien said he hasn’t seen those proposals yet. “Obviously international protection accommodation services falls under my colleague Roderic O’Gorman. Obviously I’ll assess any proposals that come forward; we will as a collective. I haven’t seen any proposals in that space yet.”