An Bord Pleanála report to stay unpublished during Garda investigation

The DPP has advised a report on An Bord Pleanála should stay unpublished during Garda investigation

A barrister’s report on former An Bord Pleanála deputy chairman Paul Hyde should remain unpublished until the question of any prosecution is settled, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has found.

DPP Catherine Pierse issued advice to Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien after considering the report on Mr Hyde by senior counsel Remy Farrell.

The Minister sent same report in mid-August to gardaí, and they subsequently started an investigation into matters surrounding the controversy at An Bord Pleanála.

Mr Hyde has always denied any wrongdoing, but he resigned in July during the Farrell investigation for the Minister into claims of impropriety and conflicts of interest.

The DPP’s intervention means the Farrell report will remain under wraps while Garda investigations continue. The Minister had reserved the right to publish the document in full, publish a redacted version or not publish it.

Mr O’Brien’s spokeswoman said: “The DPP has reverted with the view that the report not be published until such time as An Garda Síochána have completed their investigation and a decision has been made in relation to any possible prosecution.”