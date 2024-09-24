Interpreting at the European Commission is ‘a very exciting and interactive job’

As an interpreter, Achill native Jason Gavin works with 'people speaking in meetings in real time, speaking and listening simultaneously'

Jason Gavin (28) from Achill Island, Co Mayo, works as a staff interpreter for the European Commission where his job is to interpret spoken language from French, Spanish and Irish into English during meetings.

Perhaps unsurprisingly for an Achill islander, he has always had a certain grá for the Irish language.

“I wouldn’t say it’s my mother tongue but it’s a language I have always loved,” he says. “I did it in primary, secondary and then at university level, so I am comfortable speaking and understanding it.”

His work involves interpreting spoken word at meetings of the European Commission, but also for the Council of Ministers, the European Council, and the economic and social committee, among others.

“There is great variety involved,” he says. “One day it could be agriculture and another day it could be defence, culture and education, maritime affairs, legal affairs – you name it. It keeps it very interesting.

“It’s a very exciting and interactive job. We work alongside people all the time. We usually work in teams of two or three. We never really work alone. It’s a people-based job, which I really like because we help each other out as well.

“We’re always meeting new people in our meetings and even though we are behind a sheet of glass, you get to meet a lot of interesting people, politicians, and delegates. It’s a very multicultural environment.”

He is keen to point out that he works in the interpretation service as opposed to the translation service.

“Even my own family mix the two up,” he says. “But I deal with people speaking in meetings in real time. I have a headset and a microphone on, and I am speaking and listening simultaneously.

“A translator is more process-based. They are dealing with written word and documents, and they don’t operate in real time, so they have time to perfect the translation of their texts.”

In terms of the lifestyle, he describes Brussels as “a great city” with a diverse and multicultural make-up.

“It’s a young city,” he says. “It’s vibrant. There is a lot going on. There are always cultural activities happening and there is a great nightlife. It is also very well-connected as well, so it is very good base for going on weekend trips.

“There is a big international community here, and a big Irish community as well. There are a lot of Irish-language speakers here, as well as a lot of Irish clubs. I forget that I’m abroad sometimes.”