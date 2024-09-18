Showing initiative: How to make and keep making an impression

'First impressions matter, so give some thought to how you present your CV in order to stand out from the crowd.' Photograph: Getty

You’ve graduated from university and you feel like you are ready to take on the world. But it’s a very big transition to go from feeling like you’re on top of things to suddenly having to begin learning how everything works.

Job applications, interviews, doing and re-doing CVs and cover letters. They can seem overwhelming at times. But, according to Maureen Lynch, managing director of Hays Ireland recruitment agency, employers “aren’t expecting graduates to be the finished article”.

“However, a positive attitude, excellent soft skills, resilience, and an ability to learn quickly on the job will all stand to you during the interview process,” she said.

The recruitment agency recently published a report entitled What Workers Want, in which employers said they still regard interviews and CV reviews as the most effective methods for assessing candidates.

“First impressions matter, so give some thought to how you present your CV in order to stand out from the crowd. During interviews, recruitment managers prefer to use competency-based and open-ended questions, which help them evaluate a candidate’s skill set, values, and personal aspirations,” she said.

“Employers are looking for strong profiles that align with their needs and demonstrate the right attitude for the job. Use this interview format to demonstrate your understanding of the organisation and wider industry and communicate how you can add value both within the role and to wider organisational culture.”

Preparing in advance of your first day also helps you be a step ahead. Though the vast majority of organisations provide induction training for new joiners, it can be quite overwhelming in the first few days and weeks.

However, knowing about the company, its location, its competitors and how everything works will make that transitional period that much easier. If there are common tools or technologies you will be using regularly, familiarise yourself with them in advance of your start day.

But it is important for recent graduates who are entering their preferred field of work for the first time to not allow that newness to work against them.

Your employer hired you while aware of your level of experience. And though graduates don’t have the experience that many of those working longer term have, they have something unique to offer too.

Graduates are often right at the forefront of emerging trends and knowledge due to the recency of their education. But more than that, a desire and willingness to learn is just — if not more — important than already having that pre-stocked knowledge.

Adding to this, Ms Lynch said organisations are “increasingly investing in upskilling their employees in-house”.

“They recognise that recent graduates may lack extensive experience, but highly value candidates who show the right attitude toward learning and are eager to grow within the company,” she said.

“By extension, we are also seeing a trend where employers prioritise skills-based learning and the candidate’s willingness to adapt and acquire new skills on the job. Therefore, it’s important for recent graduates to highlight their transferable skills, practical experience, adaptability, and proactive willingness to learn.”

Though it can be natural to feel shy and be quiet when you first enter the workforce, that is not the most efficient way to make a name for yourself. It is important to not be afraid to ask questions or to speak up with ideas.

Putting yourself out there and getting to know people in other departments or other companies are all excellent ways to ensure you’re known.

Ms Lynch said networking is a “key aspect” of securing employment after graduation.

“It allows recent graduates to connect with industry professionals who can offer guidance and assist them in navigating the job market. Many graduates find it challenging to secure a job due to the high experience requirements often set by organisations,” she said.

“Therefore, networking provides opportunities for professionals to meet candidates, recognise their potential, and consider them for future opportunities.”

But networking is an umbrella term, and in actuality, it can look quite different for various people.

“For example, it doesn’t necessarily need to be attending very formal black-tie networking events. It can be as simple as reaching out to someone on LinkedIn and inviting them for a coffee,” Ms Lynch added.

“In other scenarios, it might involve picking the brain of recent graduate alumni who may be a year or two further on in their careers than you.”

And after all of this, when you finally have your foot in the door, that doesn’t mean the job is done. In fact, according to Ms Lynch, as an entry-level employee, maintaining that positive attitude after the job search is “crucial”.

“Employers hire based on experience, attitude, and skill set demonstrated during interviews. To continue progressing in your workplace, you should engage in ongoing networking, upskilling, and taking on new challenges,” she said.

“It’s essential to consistently demonstrate that the skills you displayed during the interview are effectively applied in your role.”

Ms Lynch said recent graduates should position themselves as someone who “gets things done”.

“Senior colleagues will always gravitate toward those individuals that show a capacity to get things down, come up with solutions, and lighten the load for others on the team,” she added.

But if you want to ensure your career is following your desired path, how exactly should you go about it? Well according to Ms Lynch that all depends on what your career growth goals are, and these are “unique to each individual”.

For some people, that will entail constantly seeking promotion within the firm in which they started. For others, it will be about looking at competitors and moving jobs more regularly.

One tip is to set yourself some reasonable and achievable goals or targets. For example, at the start of every year, write down two or three things you’d like to achieve, whether it be to lead a project, contribute to a long-term strategy or plan, or even just to put yourself out there more.

“It’s important to understand your value as an employee and recognise that opportunities for advancement exist both within your current company and externally,” Ms Lynch said.

“When planning your career path, it’s important to consider which opportunities best align with your personal and professional needs, as well as what your organisation offers. This should be a thoughtful and timely assessment rather than a constant one. Take the time to reflect on where you want to grow and what steps will help you achieve your goals.”

Also, don’t be afraid to ask for feedback. Knowing what you are and are not doing well in your role is essential for growth and development in a job.

You can ask for specific, constructive, and actionable feedback on your tasks, projects, skills, or behaviours. But you should also be prepared to hear some constructive criticism and look at how you can action the suggestions your boss makes.

Ms Lynch said in the early stages of any career, learning and gaining new experience is of the utmost importance.

“If you reach a point where you are no longer learning or feeling challenged in your work, then it is probably time to consider other opportunities that will better support your professional growth,” she added.

Overall, Ms Lynch said there are a few key insights graduates should keep in mind both when they are entering the workforce and when they’re trying to work their way up the corporate ladder.

“One key point is to have a strong professional profile. This includes crafting a well-written CV and maintaining a professional online presence that aligns with your career goals, such as on LinkedIn and a portfolio,” she said.

While the focus during undergraduate study is often on the degree-specific or technical skills acquired, many transferable or soft skills are also learned along the way.

Whether it be through group projects, presentations, essay writing and researching, these have all enabled graduates to consequently pick up invaluable skills that are always utilised in the workplace.

“While technical skills are necessary for job performance, soft skills like communication, time management, and teamwork are equally important. Highlighting both your technical and soft skills when presenting yourself to an organisation can significantly increase your chances of securing a job,” Ms Lynch said.

“In short, be the person that colleagues want to work with, and the colleague that can be relied upon to deliver when the team is under pressure.”

What to do

Research the company. When you’re entering a new company, you should, at the very least, be confident of what they do and how your role will fit into the overall running of the firm.

Speak up. A lot of graduates tend to hold themselves back by being too timid or shy and not sharing their good ideas out of fear of sounding unintelligent. But it is important to remember you were hired for a reason, and your employer wants to hear what you have to say.

Be yourself. It’s so easy to fall into the trap of feeling like you need to have a specific persona. There is nothing more likable than someone professional in the workplace but is very comfortable in their personality.

Be ready to adapt. Though you might know a lot about the job or company, reality always differs from theory. Be prepared to have to adapt and be flexible as a myriad of challenges, opportunities and changes come your way.

Get involved. If there are networking opportunities or social events with colleagues, attend them. They’re an excellent way to further both your professional and personal life.

