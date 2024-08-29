Overcoming initial college jitters: ‘My advice is to walk in with a smile’

I was nervous and excited going into UCD. But, early on, we had campus tours and support from peer mentors. The peer mentors, in particular, are great: these are other students, around your own age, who are a few years ahead of you. They know all the tips and tricks: the best spots in the library, what’s happening on campus, how to get support if you need it.

I found them so helpful, that I decided to become a peer mentor myself, and it’s a role I really enjoyed.

I’m now heading into my final year of a BSc in politics, philosophy and economics (PPE). I really like it, and I think the subject matter suits me. I went into the course with my best friend, Finn, but I quickly got to know other people as well. The peer mentors help introduce you to your class early on, and I ended up with a big group of friends. I didn’t get as involved in clubs and societies in first year, but I was always going to nights out and events with my class.

Then, as the years went on, I joined the snow sports society, and went on their big ski trip in France.

I was in a room with three of my friends, but the rooms were for five people, and the fifth person was a guy we didn’t know. He was a first year, and we were third years. None of his friends were going on the trip, so he went without knowing anyone. We hung out the entire time we were there and he quickly became a great friend. He even visited us during our semester abroad.

Going on a big trip without knowing anyone might sound scary, but that’s what clubs and societies are for. If you want to join a society but are nervous because you don’t know anyone in them, just jump in: they are warm and welcoming, and you will find people to hang out with.

I’ve been lucky to live at home and have supportive parents, but I’ve worked to save up money for summer travel and for my semester abroad in Groningen, a Dutch city. I met so many great people there and, living with flatmates, I learned a lot more about co-operation, as well as looking after yourself and a household.

Don’t be scared of college. Unlike in school where there may be only 100 or 150 people in your year, there are thousands in college.

My advice is to walk in with a smile, be true to yourself, be willing and open to make friends, and you won’t have any problems.