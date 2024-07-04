Prof Peter McHugh appointed interim president of University of Galway

Prof Peter McHugh first joined the University of Galway in 1991. Photograph: Martina Regan

Professor Peter McHugh has been appointed interim president of University of Galway.

The university’s governing authority Údarás na hOllscoile confirmed the appointment on Thursday.

It follows the announcement last week that Prof Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh had taken the decision to step down from the role.

Mr McHugh is currently serving as deputy president and registrar and will take up the role in September.

He is an recognised research leader in biomedical engineering and has been a pioneer in the development of biomedical engineering in Ireland and internationally while also being the founding director of the Biomechanics Research Centre (BioMEC) at the university.

Mr McHugh said he was looking forward to building on the university’s many achievements and his focus will be on strengthening and building upon the college’s international reputation for excellence in teaching, learning, research and innovation.

The academic first joined the university in 1991 and was appointed as the first Established Professor of Biomedical Engineering in 2007.

Máire Geoghegan-Quinn, Chair of the University’s Governing Authority wished Prof McHugh well in the role especially at a time of “sectoral challenges”.