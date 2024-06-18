Solas report: Recruiters highlight skills shortages in key areas

In November 2023 the skills and labour market research unit at Solas asked recruiters about the skills that are in short supply.
“The talent market remains tight and highly competitive within Ireland, with recruiters continuing to have difficulty in hiring for certain roles,” the survey found.
In particular, it drew attention to shortages in areas including ICT, life science, construction, health and finance.
The report found that:
READ MORE
‘Hopefully you are executed’: Man accused of sending threatening messages to three TDs found not guilty
- 41 per cent of recruiters are having difficulty recruiting in science, engineering and technology, with particular difficulties in ICT roles, life sciences, engineering, regulatory and compliance, procurement, and more
- 31 per cent of recruiters had difficulty filling vacancies in construction, with quantity surveyors, engineers, construction drivers, carpenters, electricians, welders, glaziers/fitters and safety officers all in short supply
- 11 per cent reported challenges filling roles in transport and logistics, including drivers, logistics and warehouse operatives and managers, supply-chain analysts and procurement managers
- 5 per cent of recruiters reported difficult-to-fill vacancies in healthcare and 7 per cent struggled to fill financial roles
- Other areas with skills shortages include management (hospitality/commercial), customer care with languages, sales and marketing managers, chefs, waiting staff and cleaning staff.
Crucially for graduates, employers said they are aware of how competitive the market for skilled talent is and are accepting less experienced candidates to fill vacancies. This, inevitably, will have a positive knock-on effect of creating graduate-entry jobs.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis