Solas report: Recruiters highlight skills shortages in key areas

Some 31 per cent of recruiters had difficulty filling vacanies in construction, with quantity surveyors, engineers, drivers, carpenters, electricians, welders, glaziers and safety officers all in short supply. Photograph: iStock

In November 2023 the skills and labour market research unit at Solas asked recruiters about the skills that are in short supply.

“The talent market remains tight and highly competitive within Ireland, with recruiters continuing to have difficulty in hiring for certain roles,” the survey found.

In particular, it drew attention to shortages in areas including ICT, life science, construction, health and finance.

The report found that:

READ MORE

41 per cent of recruiters are having difficulty recruiting in science, engineering and technology, with particular difficulties in ICT roles, life sciences, engineering, regulatory and compliance, procurement, and more

31 per cent of recruiters had difficulty filling vacancies in construction, with quantity surveyors, engineers, construction drivers, carpenters, electricians, welders, glaziers/fitters and safety officers all in short supply

11 per cent reported challenges filling roles in transport and logistics, including drivers, logistics and warehouse operatives and managers, supply-chain analysts and procurement managers

5 per cent of recruiters reported difficult-to-fill vacancies in healthcare and 7 per cent struggled to fill financial roles

Other areas with skills shortages include management (hospitality/commercial), customer care with languages, sales and marketing managers, chefs, waiting staff and cleaning staff.

Crucially for graduates, employers said they are aware of how competitive the market for skilled talent is and are accepting less experienced candidates to fill vacancies. This, inevitably, will have a positive knock-on effect of creating graduate-entry jobs.