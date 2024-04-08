Higher Options career talks: climate science and sustainability

Higher Options: Careers in Climate Science and Sustainability

It is the single biggest issue facing the planet, and, happily, there are also lots of careers in this fast-growing sector.

“A lot of people are drawn to this area because they want to make a difference,” says Connall Heussaf, an energy analyst, who says work can be extremely satisfying when you feel like you are making and influencing positive environmental change.

Employment prospects

Joe Codd, head of forestry at Veon, says the sector holds great employment prospect, too. “We need more people to help grow the industry and at the moment we actually find it very difficult to fill the roles that we have. We struggle to find the right calibre of people to fill these roles,” he says.

Similarly, Brigid Walsh, co-founder of Solar Evolution, says the industry is “not just about saving the planet” but also pays well as more companies begin a shift towards adopting more climate-centric policies and regulations.

Key skills

In terms of what traits are important to have as a prospective student, Joe Codd believes a passion for the natural world around you is vital.

“People with a love of the outdoors are definitely suited to our industry,” he says.

While an aptitude for science is important, he says it is not necessarily a requirement as the majority of degrees in the industry focus on building a strong level of general science in the first two years of courses.

Conall Heussaf adds that a key trait is feeling motivated to impact change in a job which can be varied and challenging.

Interview conducted in 2021