Student Hub: ‘It has to stop’ Ireland to intervene in South Africa’s case against Israel

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor speaks to the media following a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague in January. Photograph: Remko de Waal/AFP/Getty Images

Welcome to the Student Hub email digest. In this edition, we report on Ireland’s position on the case taken by South Africa against Israel at the ICC; Tara Brady on independent film-making and Sean Price Williams and Nick Pinkerton’s collaboration The Sweet East; Suzi Ronson talks from her home in the West Village, in New York City, about her time as David Bowie’s stylist and her marriage to Bowie’s musical collaborator Mick Ronson; alt ar mhórshaothar nua ina dtugtar mioneolas ar shaintréithe chrainn na tíre agus ar an seanchas a ghabhann leo; Some advice about your salt consumption; Alan Titley ar athruithe móra i saol na polaitíochta sa tír; The president of Technological University of Dublin, Prof David FitzPatrick, has announced he is to step down; University of Limerick faces threat to funding after botched housing project, and more...

Ireland to intervene in South Africa’s case against Israel over Gaza invasion: Tánaiste Micheál Martin has confirmed that Ireland will intervene in the case initiated by South Africa against Israel under the Genocide Convention at the International Court of Justice.

Low-paid PhD students: ‘I work three part-time jobs to make ends meet living in Dublin’: The third-level sector, and the wider economy, depends on PhD researchers. They provide vital support to academics. They produce important research for the public and private sectors, allowing for breakthroughs in science and technology, innovations in law and business, and deeper understandings of society and culture.

‘Independent movies are a strange combination of people with money and people with big egos’: Sean Price Williams and Nick Pinkerton’s collaboration on The Sweet East has been a long time coming. Williams, making his directorial debut with this fun, politically charged picaresque, has been a fulcrum in independent cinema for more than 20 years, working as director of photography for Josh and Benny Safdie, Alex Ross Perry and Abel Ferrara among many others.

Suzi Ronson: ‘David Bowie called me, sobbing, the day after Mick died ... He hadn’t done anything to help’: When Suzanne Fussey left school, in 1965, to train as a hairdresser in a quiet London suburb, there was nothing to suggest what lay ahead for the 15-year-old.

Iontas na gCrann: tiocfaidh an duilliúr agus ansin an bláth: Ní raibh ach an t-aon chrann amháin sa pharóiste inar rugadh mise, an crann fuinseoige, agus tá sé ann fós.” Sin a dúirt Máirín Uí Chonchubhair, údar an mhórshaothair nua dar teideal Crainn & Toir, agus í ag caint le Tuarascáil faoi fhásra a dúiche baile, a bhfuil cuimhne fós aici air óna hóige.

Step away from the salt: are you consuming too much sodium? Without sodium, you wouldn’t be able to survive. Nerves would fail to fire, muscles would not contract. But experts say most people consume far too much of it, increasing their risk of high blood pressure and heart disease.

Cú gan choinne: Rith drochsmaointe liom ar mo mharana meánoíche le linn Lá Fhéile Pádraig agus a lean. Níor bhain siad go sonrach leis na leipreacháin, ná na paddaíhataí ná Pádraig féin ag déanamh aithrise ar Santa Claus cé nach dtagann siad sin ar fad idir mé agus ciceáil an mhadra.

President of TU Dublin to step down after period of financial turbulence at university: The president of Technological University of Dublin, Prof David FitzPatrick, has announced he is to step down from the role.

University of Limerick overpaid €5.2m on student housing project, says president: Prof Kerstin Mey facing deepening crisis in her leadership after student housing project in which the institution overpaid €5.2 million for 20 homes.

University of Limerick faces threat to funding after botched housing project: UL is facing a potential threat to its capital funding from the State after a botched student housing project in which it overpaid €5.2 million for 20 homes.